Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

LIST: New Year's Eve events, specials, and fun across the Valley to ring in 2024

Family friendly fun and events that are 21+
This Monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here’s the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month in our 'Things To Do special, sponsored by Visit Sonora.
Happy Noon Year Celebration- Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 18:32:32-05

PHOENIX — Want to ring in 2024 with some fun? Here’s our roundup of events and celebrations to add to your calendar.

HAPPY NOON YEAR CELEBRATION

  • What to expect: The Children’s Museum of Phoenix will ring in a kid friendly celebration that’ll have music, a festive balloon drop in the Atrium and more.
  • When: December 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]
  • Cost: $27 per non-member and $10 per member- kids under the age of 1 enter for free.

DON WOODS' SAY WHEN ROOFTOP

  • What to expect: According to event officials, this is an outdoor event with “mixed seated and standing room,” there will be a DJ, drinks, and late-night snacks.
  • When: December 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1
  • Where: Rise Uptown Hotel [400 W. Camelback Rd.] in Phoenix
  • Cost: $100

PEDAL HAUS BREWERY DTPHX

  • What to expect: The downtown location presents the ‘New Year's Eve Disco Bash’ on Dec. 31. This is a rooftop event!
  • When: December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1
  • Where: Pedal Haus Brewery [214 East Roosevelt Street #Suite 4] in Downtown Phoenix
  • Cost: $12 entry; tickets online or at the door while tickets last, $144 VIP table for four, $216 VIP table for six, and $288 VIP table for eight- click
    here for the full package cost breakdown.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE!

  • What to expect: This event in Glendale is said to feature live DJ performances, a headlining performance from DJ trio, Cheat Codes, fireworks, and more to ring in the New Year! This is a 21+ event.
  • When: December 31, starting at 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on January 1
  • Where: WaterDance Plaza at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.] in Glendale
  • Cost: general admission tickets start at $36.75- click here for more ticketing options.

GILA RIVER RESORTS AND CASINOS: ‘2024 NEW YEAR’S EVE’

  • NATE SMITH: Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m.
    • This is a 21 and older show, tickets start at $59.
    • Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd] in Chandler
  • TAYLOR DAYNE: Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m.
    • This is a 21 and older show, tickets start at $40.
    • Where: Vee Quiva Event Center [15091 S Komatke Lane] in Laveen Village
  • BOY BAND REVIEW: Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m.
    • This is a 21 and older show, cost for a seat is $42.
    • Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain [7101 S Gilbert Road] in Chandler

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

Looking to get out of the Valley to ring in the new year? Check out these options:

13TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE WHISKEY ROW BOOT DROP.

  • What to know: there’s the tow boot drops, one at 10 p.m. and the other one at Midnight. There will be fireworks at both drops.
  • Cost: Free.
  • Where: 120 S. Montezuma Street in Prescott
  • Click here for more information.

THE GREAT PINECONE DROP

  • Keep this in mind: The hotel offers ‘VIP Golden Ticket New Year’s Eve’- it costs $150+tax per person and it’s a 21+ event.
  • Where: Zane Grey Bar, Ballroom, and Balcony at the Weatherford Hotel [23 N. Leroux Street] in Flagstaff.
  • Click here for more information about this celebration.
More Things to Do stories:
Things to do in the Valley: Bars, new developments and fun attractions to open in 2024.

Things To Do

Bars, new developments and fun attractions to open in the Valley in 2024

Nicole Gutierrez
10:04 AM, Dec 18, 2023
Inside ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ at Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale.

Things To Do

Inside the Japan-based entertainment concepts ‘ROUND1’ & ‘Spo-Cha’ in Glendale

Nicole Gutierrez
4:11 PM, Dec 15, 2023
Mesa Temple Christmas Lights.png

Things To Do

FREE holiday events around the Valley

Kasey Brammell
9:34 AM, Dec 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61