LIST: New Year's Eve events, specials, and fun across the Valley to ring in 2024

PHOENIX — Want to ring in 2024 with some fun? Here’s our roundup of events and celebrations to add to your calendar.

HAPPY NOON YEAR CELEBRATION



What to expect: The Children’s Museum of Phoenix will ring in a kid friendly celebration that’ll have music, a festive balloon drop in the Atrium and more.

When: December 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

Cost: $27 per non-member and $10 per member- kids under the age of 1 enter for free.

DON WOODS' SAY WHEN ROOFTOP



What to expect: According to event officials, this is an outdoor event with “mixed seated and standing room,” there will be a DJ, drinks, and late-night snacks.

When: December 31 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1

Where: Rise Uptown Hotel [400 W. Camelback Rd.] in Phoenix

Cost: $100

PEDAL HAUS BREWERY DTPHX



What to expect: The downtown location presents the ‘New Year's Eve Disco Bash’ on Dec. 31. This is a rooftop event!

When: December 31 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on January 1

Where: Pedal Haus Brewery [214 East Roosevelt Street #Suite 4] in Downtown Phoenix

Cost: $12 entry; tickets online or at the door while tickets last, $144 VIP table for four, $216 VIP table for six, and $288 VIP table for eight- click

here for the full package cost breakdown.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE!



What to expect: This event in Glendale is said to feature live DJ performances, a headlining performance from DJ trio, Cheat Codes, fireworks, and more to ring in the New Year! This is a 21+ event.

When: December 31, starting at 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on January 1

Where: WaterDance Plaza at Westgate Entertainment District [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.] in Glendale

Cost: general admission tickets start at $36.75- click here for more ticketing options.

GILA RIVER RESORTS AND CASINOS: ‘2024 NEW YEAR’S EVE’

NATE SMITH: Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m.

This is a 21 and older show, tickets start at $59. Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd] in Chandler

TAYLOR DAYNE: Sunday, December 31 at 8 p.m.

This is a 21 and older show, tickets start at $40. Where: Vee Quiva Event Center [15091 S Komatke Lane] in Laveen Village

BOY BAND REVIEW: Sunday, December 31 at 9 p.m.

This is a 21 and older show, cost for a seat is $42. Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Santan Mountain [7101 S Gilbert Road] in Chandler



*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

Looking to get out of the Valley to ring in the new year? Check out these options:

13TH ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE WHISKEY ROW BOOT DROP.



What to know: there’s the tow boot drops, one at 10 p.m. and the other one at Midnight. There will be fireworks at both drops.

drops, one at 10 p.m. and the other one at Midnight. There will be fireworks at both drops. Cost: Free.

Where: 120 S. Montezuma Street in Prescott

Click here for more information.

THE GREAT PINECONE DROP

