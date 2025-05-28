Things to do: Sting, Mama Mia!, Beethoven x Beyonce, Dbacks, Friday Night Drags & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 30 - June 1.
Friday, May 30
Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 7:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Washington Nationals at Chase Field for a 3-game series this weekend. Friday night will feature a fireworks show following the game and the first 20,000 fans will get a free Geraldo Perdomo bobblehead on Saturday. Saturday will also feature Chinese Heritage Celebration and Sunday is Native American Recognition Day.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $130
The beloved musical Mamma Mia! will light up the stage at ASU Gammage in Tempe from now until Sunday as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour. Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, this heartwarming story of love, friendship, and identity unfolds through ABBA's timeless hits, making it a must-see event for theatergoers and music lovers alike.
Beethoven x Beyonce with The Phoenix Symphony
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $55
Experience Steve Hackman’s thrilling new blend of pop/R&B’s queen and classical music’s king as Beyoncé’s iconic repertoire is seamlessly interwoven with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. The symphonic world’s most joyful celebration of dance becomes the backdrop to fifteen of Beyoncé’s chart-topping hits—including “Girls,” “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Sorry,” “Halo,” “Cuff It,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”—in this innovative new musical fusion.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Free event
The Kimes Ranch Derby is a free, family-friendly equestrian event held May 28–June 7, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, hosted by the National Reined Cow Horse Association. It features elite 4- and 5-year-old horses competing in herd work, rein work, and fence work, culminating in finals on June 7. Visitors can also enjoy western-themed vendors, food trucks, and youth activities throughout the event.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Included with $19 museum admission
Bounce around in bubbles galore all summer long! With the Foam Zone outside AND three floors to explore inside, a cool day of play is guaranteed. Foam bursts will occur intermittently throughout the day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring a towel, sunscreen, and a change of clothes to ensure an epic experience.
Eroica: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $75
Surrounded by the magnificent desert landscape with the setting sun as its backdrop, Eroica makes a comeback at An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden. Expect the unexpected as this ballet evolves, takes chances and challenges your emotional boundaries in the desert that we call our home.
When: 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $25 admission | $45 for race entry | Free for kids 12 and under
Join us for street-legal-style drag racing at Friday Night Drags! Gate 3 opens at 5:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night “Run What You Brung” open drags have been a staple of the Arizona racing community for over 25 years. Whether you are driving an all-out race car or your daily driver, you can race down the same 1/4-mile track that the NHRA Pro drivers do. On a typical Friday night, you can expect to see everything from a minivan to an occasional jet car testing.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $38.50
Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix on May 30 as part of their Summer Concert Series. Known for his dynamic blend of smooth jazz and R&B, Albright's performance promises an evening of soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $25
The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night at 7 p.m.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Mike., the artist also known as Mike Stud, is performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8:30 PM. This concert is part of his "Upside Down Tour Pt 2."
Saturday, May 31
Oasis Pool Party with Dillon Francis
When: GA Doors at 7 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Dillon Francis is set to headline the Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Saturday with doors opening at 7 p.m. This 21+ event promises an electrifying evening of house and party anthems, complemented by cabana and daybed rentals for an elevated poolside experience.
Jay Shetty: On Purpose Live Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150
Jay Shetty, the bestselling author and host of the award-winning On Purpose podcast, brings his inaugural On Purpose Live Tour to Phoenix on Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Arizona Financial Theatre. This event will feature live conversations, guided meditations, and practical insights aimed at fostering personal growth and deeper connections, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience Shetty's teachings in an immersive setting.
New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Desert Dreams FC vs. Arizona Arsenal FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Peoria Sports Complex
Cost: $20 general admission
Sunday, June 1
When: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $15 admission
Are you engaged, or do you know someone who is? The Arizona Wedding Show is the largest wedding show in the Southwest, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building in January and June. Attend to be inspired with cutting-edge ideas as you connect face-to-face with over 200 of Arizona's premier wedding professionals, all in one place.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $175
Sting will perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m. as part of his STING 3.0 Tour.
