Things to do: Sting, Mama Mia!, Beethoven x Beyonce, Dbacks, Friday Night Drags & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on May 30 - June 1.

Friday, May 30

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 7:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Washington Nationals at Chase Field for a 3-game series this weekend. Friday night will feature a fireworks show following the game and the first 20,000 fans will get a free Geraldo Perdomo bobblehead on Saturday. Saturday will also feature Chinese Heritage Celebration and Sunday is Native American Recognition Day.

Geraldo Perdomo Bobble

Mama Mia!

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $130

The beloved musical Mamma Mia! will light up the stage at ASU Gammage in Tempe from now until Sunday as part of its 25th Anniversary Tour. Set on a sun-drenched Greek island, this heartwarming story of love, friendship, and identity unfolds through ABBA's timeless hits, making it a must-see event for theatergoers and music lovers alike.

Beethoven x Beyonce with The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Experience Steve Hackman’s thrilling new blend of pop/R&B’s queen and classical music’s king as Beyoncé’s iconic repertoire is seamlessly interwoven with Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. The symphonic world’s most joyful celebration of dance becomes the backdrop to fifteen of Beyoncé’s chart-topping hits—including “Girls,” “Crazy in Love,” “Single Ladies,” “Sorry,” “Halo,” “Cuff It,” and “Texas Hold ‘Em”—in this innovative new musical fusion.

Into the Woods

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Once upon a time, deep in an enchanted forest, a web of familiar fairy tales began to weave in unexpected ways. Cinderella’s quest for love, Jack’s daring climbs up the beanstalk, Little Red’s encounter with the mischievous Wolf, and a Baker and his Wife’s yearning for a child — these beloved stories converged under the watchful eyes of the woods — and the Witch!

Kimes Ranch Derby

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Free event

The Kimes Ranch Derby is a free, family-friendly equestrian event held May 28–June 7, 2025, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, hosted by the National Reined Cow Horse Association. It features elite 4- and 5-year-old horses competing in herd work, rein work, and fence work, culminating in finals on June 7. Visitors can also enjoy western-themed vendors, food trucks, and youth activities throughout the event.

Foam Zone

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Included with $19 museum admission

Bounce around in bubbles galore all summer long! With the Foam Zone outside AND three floors to explore inside, a cool day of play is guaranteed. Foam bursts will occur intermittently throughout the day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring a towel, sunscreen, and a change of clothes to ensure an epic experience.

Eroica: An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $75

Surrounded by the magnificent desert landscape with the setting sun as its backdrop, Eroica makes a comeback at An Evening at Desert Botanical Garden. Expect the unexpected as this ballet evolves, takes chances and challenges your emotional boundaries in the desert that we call our home.

Friday Night Drags

When: 5:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: $25 admission | $45 for race entry | Free for kids 12 and under

Join us for street-legal-style drag racing at Friday Night Drags! Gate 3 opens at 5:30 p.m. Racing starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday Night “Run What You Brung” open drags have been a staple of the Arizona racing community for over 25 years. Whether you are driving an all-out race car or your daily driver, you can race down the same 1/4-mile track that the NHRA Pro drivers do. On a typical Friday night, you can expect to see everything from a minivan to an occasional jet car testing.

Firebird Motorsports Park

Gerald Albright

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $38.50

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Gerald Albright will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix on May 30 as part of their Summer Concert Series. Known for his dynamic blend of smooth jazz and R&B, Albright's performance promises an evening of soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms.

Gerald Albright plays the National Anthem before the Denver Nuggets face the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Monday, Feb. 23, 2009.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with forward Satou Sabally (0) during a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm in Phoenix, Saturday, May 17, 2025.

mike. : Upside Down Tour Pt 2

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Mike., the artist also known as Mike Stud, is performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 8:30 PM. This concert is part of his "Upside Down Tour Pt 2."

Saturday, May 31

Oasis Pool Party with Dillon Francis

When: GA Doors at 7 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Dillon Francis is set to headline the Oasis Pool Party at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Saturday with doors opening at 7 p.m. This 21+ event promises an electrifying evening of house and party anthems, complemented by cabana and daybed rentals for an elevated poolside experience.

Dillon Francis performs on the Friends Rule Tour at Terminal 5 on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2015, in New York.

Jay Shetty: On Purpose Live Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $150

Jay Shetty, the bestselling author and host of the award-winning On Purpose podcast, brings his inaugural On Purpose Live Tour to Phoenix on Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Arizona Financial Theatre. This event will feature live conversations, guided meditations, and practical insights aimed at fostering personal growth and deeper connections, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience Shetty's teachings in an immersive setting.

Jay Shetty arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

New Mexico United vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Desert Dreams FC vs. Arizona Arsenal FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex

Cost: $20 general admission

Sunday, June 1

Arizona Wedding Show

When: 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: $15 admission

Are you engaged, or do you know someone who is? The Arizona Wedding Show is the largest wedding show in the Southwest, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center South Building in January and June. Attend to be inspired with cutting-edge ideas as you connect face-to-face with over 200 of Arizona's premier wedding professionals, all in one place.

STING: 3.0 Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $175

Sting will perform at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Sunday, June 1 at 8 p.m. as part of his STING 3.0 Tour.

Sting arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles.

