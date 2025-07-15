Arizona man finds hope after battling severe Valley Fever that spread to his brain

A Phoenix resident is showing signs of improvement after years of treatment for a severe case of Valley Fever that spread to his brain, requiring specialized care at the Mayo Clinic.

While most Valley Fever cases present with mild symptoms similar to the common cold, Chris is among the small percentage of patients whose infection spreads beyond the lungs, creating life-threatening complications.

"The spores spread to my brain, which made my condition much more complex and dangerous," Chris said.

Dr. Marie Grill, a neurologist at the Mayo Clinic who specializes in treating severe Valley Fever cases, has been overseeing Chris's treatment. Mayo Clinic houses a specialized clinic dedicated to treating the most serious and complex Valley Fever cases like Chris's.

"When Valley Fever spreads beyond the lungs, particularly to the brain, we have to take a much more aggressive approach to treatment," Dr. Grill said.

Chris now receives injections directly into his head every couple of weeks as part of his treatment regimen.

"After years of struggling with this disease, I'm finally seeing real improvement. My outlook is very positive now," Chris said.

Valley Fever cases have been rising in recent years across the Southwest, prompting increased research efforts at Arizona State University, Banner Health, and the Mayo Clinic focused on better testing, prevention, and treatment options.

