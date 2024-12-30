WATCH: Why are Valley Fever cases at their highest number in more than a decade?

PHOENIX — Valley Fever cases are at their highest number in Arizona in more than a decade.

The last time the number of cases was this high was in 2011, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

John Galgiani is the Director of the University of Arizona’s Valley Fever Center for Excellence.

His team at the center is working on developing a Valley Fever vaccine for dogs with a pharmaceutical company.

