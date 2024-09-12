Things to do: Rockin’ Taco Street Fest, George Lopez, AZ Cardinals home opener, Navajo County Fair & Rodeo

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on September 13-15.

Friday, September 13

Navajo County Fair & Rodeo

When: Wednesday - Sunday

Where: Navajo County Fairgrounds

Cost: Rodeo Admission $15, Fair Admission $5

For over 90 years, the Navajo County Fair & Rodeo has been hosting one of the greatest events on dirt. This year, rodeo contestants will have the chance to qualify for the American Rodeo and advance to the Las Vegas West Regionals Semi-Finals.

Navajo County Fair

Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Greater Phoenix

Cost: Prices vary

For one week, restaurants, food trucks, and other food vendors will offer a special prix-fixe menu or an item that best represents their establishment. This is a great way to explore our food scene, take advantage of special menus at your local favorites, and support small businesses in the community.

Arabian National Breeder Finals

When: Wednesday - Saturday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

The Arabian National Breeder Finals returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale! The free event will feature 250 horses, halter and performance competitions, and shopping.

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $10

Get ready for an epic shopping extravaganza! A massive 120,000 sq. ft. space is bursting with over 160+ local small businesses, vintage curators and handmade artisans from all corners of the country. But that’s not all – you’ll also get to groove to live music, indulge in delicious fare from local food trucks, and enjoy a shopping experience like NO OTHER!

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Taiwanese Heritage Celebration Night

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The Diamondbacks will host its first-ever Taiwanese Heritage Night! Fans can enjoy a pregame performance by Taiwanese group, Dragon Beauty Cheerleaders, cultural tables, photo opportunities and additional giveaways in the La Terraza.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury: Women's Empowerment Night

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $11

It’s Women’s Empowerment Night at the Footprint Center! The Phoenix Mercury will host the Connecticut Sun on Friday night at 7 p.m. and fans will receive a special commemorative ticket.

Saturday, September 14

Rockin’ Taco Street Fest

When: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park – 178 E Commonwealth Ave, Chandler

Cost: Admission tickets start at $18

The 13th annual Rockin’ Taco Street Fest will be back in beautiful Downtown Chandler on September 14! A food, music, and cultural celebration, Rockin’ Taco Street Fest features creative tacos from 20 local restaurants and food trucks. Wash it all down with fresh fruit fresca, cerveza, handcrafted margaritas, micheladas, and more! Event highlights include live entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, hot chili pepper & taco eating competitions, mariachi, a mechanical taco ride, margarita & michelada master tent, a little amigos play area, and much more.

Latino Pride Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $25 General Admission

Allies and community members of the LGBTQ+ Latino community are welcome to attend the 4th annual Latino LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. Latino Pride Festival coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 to Oct. 15) with a celebration at historic Heritage Square in Downtown Phoenix. Valentina from RuPaul's Drag Race will be the featured performer.

Latino Pride Festival

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Serpientes Replica Jersey Night

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $42

You can’t beat a Saturday night at the ballpark, especially with a unique jersey giveaway for fans to add to their collection! The first 20,000 fans to the game will receive a Serpientes Replica Jersey. The popular jersey has been transformed to feature the D-backs signature teal accent.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Bush - Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $42

Bush will be performing 'The Greatest Hits Tour' at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday night.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Chris Traynor, left, and Gavin Rossdale of Bush performs at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre on Sunday, July 24, 2016, in Sterling Heights, MI. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

George Lopez

When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Alllriiiighhttt! 2 shows, 1 night – Laugh your way through an unforgettable night with comedy legend George Lopez! With his razor-sharp wit and unique perspective, George brings the house down with every punchline. His unique blend of cultural insight and personal anecdotes in his comedy is what makes him a genius and a fearless advocate for change, resonating with audiences from all walks of life. Get ready to experience George Lopez live – where the fun never stops and the laughter is guaranteed!

George Lopez - Celebrity Theatre

Peso Pluma: Exodo Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Resale tickets start around $200

¡COMPAS! Peso Pluma‘s Exodo Tour is making a stop at the Footprint Center on September 14.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Peso Pluma performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, September 15

Día De Independencias

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: ASU Art Museum, Tempe

Cost: Free admission, click here to register ahead of time

ASU Art Museum celebrates the arts and culture of multiple Latin American countries, including Mexico, Chile, Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, during Hispanic Heritage Month. Although these countries have unique cultural identities, all were subjected to Spanish rule and rule and annually celebrate their Independence Days in September. We invite everyone to learn and enjoy these traditions, which include papel picado activity, Mariachi music, local food trucks, and dance workshops and performances.

Tim Trumble / ASU Art Museum

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams in the first home game of the regular season.

Matt Slocum/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration / U of A Day

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

The D-backs’ efforts celebrating the Hispanic Heritage community continue into mid-September with Roberto Clemente Day and Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration. Sunday is also U of A Day at the ballpark. U of A students, alumni and fans are encouraged to come down and join fellow Wildcats as they cheer on the D-backs.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Slipknot: "Here Comes The Pain" 25th Anniversary Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: General admission lawn tickets start at $80

Get ready to rock! Slipknot is jamming out on Sunday night with its 'Here Comes The Pain' 25th Anniversary Tour.

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Corey Taylor of Slipknot performs during Day 2 of the 2015 Knotfest USA at San Manuel Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in San Bernardino, Calif. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Josh Turner

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $35