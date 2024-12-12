Things to do: Phoestivus, Billie Eilish, Phoenix Festival of the Arts, Indian Market, Taste of Japan

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 13-15.
Friday, December 13
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: 720 N 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cost: Free Admission | $5 suggested donation
The holiday season in Phoenix would only be complete with Phoestivus, the vibrant outdoor market that brings local flair and festive cheer to downtown. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline, Phoestivus is a beloved annual holiday market where over 175 local vendors come together to offer unique gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious treats. With live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and a strong community spirit, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $42
The Garden will be aglow this holiday. Join us for glowing luminaria-lit trails, twinkling holiday lights, musical performances, entertainment and festive food and drinks. This year, the Garden is thrilled to offer an even brighter spectacle with LIGHT BLOOM by HYBYCOZO, where nature and light unite in stunning, geometric brilliance. Gather your loved ones and make unforgettable holiday memories at the Garden.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $33
An exclusive new version of the musical ‘Scrooge!’ will highlight our local talent on stage at the Tempe Center for the Arts.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets prices vary online
9x Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish is returning to Glendale with her Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour on Friday, December 13.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Dane Cook will be performing his ‘Fresh New Flavor’ comedy tour at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 8 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Hance Park at 67 W Culver St in Phoenix
Cost: Free admission and dog-friendly
Phoenix Festival of the Arts is excited to return to Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix to celebrate 13 years of bringing vibrant art, music, & food to downtown Phoenix! This two-day event will bring more than 150 art vendors, local music, food trucks and more.
S'edav va'aki Museum Indian Market
When: Saturday - Sunday at 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: $10 admission
The S'edav va'aki Museum Indian Market is family-friendly featuring the Ki:him (O’odham word for village) where visitors can engage in many hands-on activities for adults and children. Enjoy over 100 artisan booths, traditional Native American performances, ancestral demonstrations, and Native foods. The entire museum and park are open to the public during this event with the price of admission.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Enjoy various authentic Japanese foods, pop culture, Sumo, cosplay, entertainment, merchandise, fun activities, and much more!
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Welcome to the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds’ 8-Second Saturday Rodeo series! This thrilling showdeo is jam-packed with mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, and bull riding, as well as family-friendly yard games, inflatables, food trucks, bars, giveaways, live music, and so much more!
When: 6:15 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $129
Patti LaBelle will be taking the stage on Saturday night with special guests Brian Culbertson and Leela James.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $99
‘Ooo Baby Baby’ – you don’t want to miss this! Experience the magic of Motown with the man who defined it – Smokey Robinson, live and in full harmony at The Showroom! Smokey’s pure velvet voice glides effortlessly over melodies that are as smooth as they are timeless.
Sunday, December 15
New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:25 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $51
Portland Trailblazers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $20
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Ticket prices vary online