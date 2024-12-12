Things to do: Phoestivus, Billie Eilish, Phoenix Festival of the Arts, Indian Market, Taste of Japan

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 13-15.

Friday, December 13

Phoestivus

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: 720 N 5th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Cost: Free Admission | $5 suggested donation

The holiday season in Phoenix would only be complete with Phoestivus, the vibrant outdoor market that brings local flair and festive cheer to downtown. Set against the backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline, Phoestivus is a beloved annual holiday market where over 175 local vendors come together to offer unique gifts, handmade crafts, and delicious treats. With live entertainment, holiday-themed activities, and a strong community spirit, it's the perfect way to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses.

Las Noches de Las Luminarias

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Desert Botanical Gardens, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $42

The Garden will be aglow this holiday. Join us for glowing luminaria-lit trails, twinkling holiday lights, musical performances, entertainment and festive food and drinks. This year, the Garden is thrilled to offer an even brighter spectacle with LIGHT BLOOM by HYBYCOZO, where nature and light unite in stunning, geometric brilliance. Gather your loved ones and make unforgettable holiday memories at the Garden.

Desert Botanical Garden

Scrooge!

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $33

An exclusive new version of the musical ‘Scrooge!’ will highlight our local talent on stage at the Tempe Center for the Arts.

Arizona Theatre Company

Billie Eilish

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets prices vary online

9x Grammy Award-winning artist Billie Eilish is returning to Glendale with her Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour on Friday, December 13.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Dane Cook: Fresh New Flavor

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Dane Cook will be performing his ‘Fresh New Flavor’ comedy tour at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Jeff Christensen/ASSOCIATED PRESS Comedian Dane Cook poses for a portrait Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)

Saturday, December 14

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Hance Park at 67 W Culver St in Phoenix

Cost: Free admission and dog-friendly

Phoenix Festival of the Arts is excited to return to Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix to celebrate 13 years of bringing vibrant art, music, & food to downtown Phoenix! This two-day event will bring more than 150 art vendors, local music, food trucks and more.

Phoenix Festival of the Arts

S'edav va'aki Museum Indian Market

When: Saturday - Sunday at 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix

Cost: $10 admission

The S'edav va'aki Museum Indian Market is family-friendly featuring the Ki:him (O’odham word for village) where visitors can engage in many hands-on activities for adults and children. Enjoy over 100 artisan booths, traditional Native American performances, ancestral demonstrations, and Native foods. The entire museum and park are open to the public during this event with the price of admission.

Taste of Japan

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Enjoy various authentic Japanese foods, pop culture, Sumo, cosplay, entertainment, merchandise, fun activities, and much more!

Taste of Japan

8 Second Saturday Rodeo

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Buck-N Rodeo Grounds at Rawhide, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Welcome to the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds’ 8-Second Saturday Rodeo series! This thrilling showdeo is jam-packed with mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, and bull riding, as well as family-friendly yard games, inflatables, food trucks, bars, giveaways, live music, and so much more!

8 Second Saturday Rodeo Series

Patti LaBelle: 8065 Tour

When: 6:15 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $129

Patti LaBelle will be taking the stage on Saturday night with special guests Brian Culbertson and Leela James.

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP FILE - In this June 28, 2015 file photo, singer Patti LaBelle poses in the press room at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Labelle and veteran music executive L.A. Reid will be honored at the 2015 BET Honors. The network announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, that filmmaker Lee Daniels, former U.S. Attorney Gen. Eric Holder and businesswoman Mellody Hobson will also receive tributes at the event. The show will take place at the Warner Theatre in Washington on Jan. 23. The special will air Feb. 23. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Smokey Robinson

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $99

‘Ooo Baby Baby’ – you don’t want to miss this! Experience the magic of Motown with the man who defined it – Smokey Robinson, live and in full harmony at The Showroom! Smokey’s pure velvet voice glides effortlessly over melodies that are as smooth as they are timeless.

Owen Sweeney/Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Smokey Robinson performs in concert at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Sunday, December 15

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:25 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $51

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Portland Trailblazers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Kevin Kolczynski/AP Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) reaches for rebound against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) and guard Jalen Suggs, back right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

REO Speedwagon

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Ticket prices vary online