Things to do: NASCAR, Sumo + Sushi, Imaginarium, Avatar the Last Airbender in Concert, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on October 31 - November 2.

Friday, October 31

2025 NASCAR Championship Weekend

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: Tickets start around $35

It’s NASCAR Championship Race Weekend! Experience the thrill of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. Enjoy 3 days of racing this weekend at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale.

Darryl Webb/AP Cars come out of the turn during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Sumo + Sushi

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Rawhide Event Center, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $105

Sumo + Sushi is the ultimate “edu-tainment” experience. You don't have to fly to Japan to experience the excitement and fun of this 1,500-year-old sport! Learn about the history, rules, and culture of Sumo followed by over 12 live exhibition matches and a Q+A with the wrestlers.

Imaginarium: Land of Oz

When: Friday - Sunday | Now - November 9

Where: Phoenix Premium Outlets, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $27

Follow the Yellow Brick Road into a glowing world of wonder! From Scarecrow’s golden fields and Tin Man’s shining heart to the Lion’s garden of courage, every path leads to the dazzling Emerald City. A timeless story comes alive with over 5 million LED lights, dazzling color, larger-than-life storybook characters, and imagination—only at Imaginarium.

Imaginarium

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $15

The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Anna Fuder/AP Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey, right, defends against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Anna Fuder)

Junior H: $AD BOYZ LIVE & BROKEN TOUR

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Junior H performs during the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, November 1

Discovery Day at Taliesin West

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Taliesin West, Scottsdale

Cost: $5 for adults, Free for kids 12 and under with registration

Taliesin West invites you to uncover the exciting world of art, architecture, and nature at Discovery Day! Designed as a self-directed experience, Discovery Day celebrates the innovation, community, and sense of creativity that define Taliesin West’s purpose and history. Bring the whole family and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Exploring Taliesin West: Frank Lloyd Wright’s desert masterpiece

Tequila Festival Phoenix

When: 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: AZ Athletic Grounds, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Phoenix is hosting Tequila Fest Phoenix 2025 on November 1 from 3 pm to 9 pm at AZ Athletic Grounds, featuring over 50 tequila brands, food trucks, Lucha Libre wrestling, live music, and more.

MIKIZTLI: Día de los Muertos PHX Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Mikiztli: Día de los Muertos is a free, family-friendly festival at the Arizona Center on November 1, celebrating Chicano, Latiné, and Indigenous culture with live music, folklórico dance, art vendors, food, and a new Calaca Cantina tequila lounge.

Arizona Center

Avatar the Last Airbender in Concert: The 20th Anniversary Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Celebrate 20 years of elemental storytelling, unforgettable characters, and the epic journey that defined a generation. Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour presents a stunning live orchestral performance of the series’ beloved soundtrack, now elevated with a once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience.

Ramon Ayala: Historia de un Final Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $110

Ramon Ayala, King of the Accordion, is bringing his farewell tour, Historia de un Final to Mortgage Matchup Center on November 1, 2025. Ramon Ayala has defined norteño music with signature songs and definitive instrumental styling that have made him a superstar in the tejano and norteño genre.

PIC

Día de los Muertos: A Symphonic Celebration of Life and Memory

When: November 1-2

Where: The Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start around $31

This Día de los Muertos, experience an unforgettable evening where the colors, rhythms, and emotions of Mexican music come alive on the symphonic stage. The Phoenix Symphony joins forces with world-renowned Mexican American soprano Camille Zamora, the electrifying Mariachi Oro del Sol from Arizona State University, and the charismatic conductor Jeff Tyzik for a concert that blends classical artistry with the beating heart of Mexican musical tradition.

Día de Muertos

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Included with museum admission

Día de Muertos returns to the Garden with a stunning open-air community altar featuring the work of Oaxacan artisans in an authentic and moving display honoring lost loved ones. Visitors will enjoy face-painting, crafts, food and a moving sunset procession through the Garden.

Desert Botanical Garden

Sunday, November 2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday night at 6 p.m.

David Zalubowski/AP Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, front, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Bill Engvall

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $43

A star of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum comedian Bill Engvall is performing at Talking Stick Resort on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Bill Engvall arrives at the People's 'Ones To Watch' Event at Hinoki & The Bird on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Little Shop of Horrors

When: Saturday & Sunday | Now - November 16

Where: Herberger Theatre Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $27

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years.