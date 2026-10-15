Things to do: NASCAR, Fastball Comedy Festival, Phoenix Greek Festival, AZ Taco Fest, Kacey Musgraves and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 16-18.
Friday, October 16
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Three days of racing return to Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and Sunday's Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500.
Original Phoenix Greek Festival
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Phoenix
Cost: $5 admission; free for kids 11 and under
The Original Phoenix Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with traditional food, live music, folk dancing and family-friendly festivities.
When: Friday from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday from noon-10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: Free admission
Downtown Mesa comes alive with live music as more than 200 performances take place throughout the festival, including Saturday's headliner P.O.D.
When: Friday-Sunday | Now - November 1
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $20 adults; $12 children ages 5-12; $14 seniors ages 62 and older; free for children 4 and younger
The Arizona State Fair continues with carnival rides, fair food, games, exhibits, entertainment and more.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Punk rock band The Offspring takes the stage at the Arizona State Fair with hits including "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)" and "The Kids Aren't Alright."
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Alternative rock band Taking Back Sunday brings its signature emo and rock anthems to downtown Phoenix.
When: Friday at 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $15
The Phoenix Suns take on the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup as they prepare for the upcoming NBA regular season.
Zombie Zoo Drive-Thru Light Show
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Starting at $39.99 per vehicle
Take a spooky drive through Zombie Zoo, a Halloween-themed light experience featuring glowing displays, festive scenes and family-friendly fun.
When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Where: South Mountain Activity Complex, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Phoenix Parks and Recreation hosts a free Halloween celebration featuring spooky activities and family-friendly fun.
When: Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: Desert West Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Families can celebrate Halloween with live music, candy, inflatables and a costume contest for children ages 3-12.
Saturday, October 17
When: Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: $23 general admission; free for children 12 and younger
Arizona Taco Fest returns with dozens of taco makers, live music, DJs, local artists and vendors for a weekend celebrating tacos.
When: Saturday-Sunday
Where: Sloan Park, Mesa
Cost: One-day reserved seats starting around $89
Comedians Bill Burr and Tom Segura headline Saturday's show, while Dave Chappelle and Andrew Santino take the stage Sunday during the two-day outdoor comedy festival.
Family Fright Night: Movie in the Park
When: Saturday from 4-9 p.m.
Where: Washington Activity Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Enjoy an outdoor showing of "Scooby-Doo," a costume contest, games and family entertainment during a free Halloween celebration in Phoenix.
When: Saturday from 5-9 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale
Cost: Free admission
Scottsdale celebrates fall with live music, trick-or-treating, carnival games, arts and crafts, food trucks and family-friendly activities.
When: Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
Where: Kiwanis Recreation Center, Tempe
Cost: $9 for ages 2-12, $11 for ages 13+, free for kids 2 and under
Families can celebrate Halloween with a haunted house, costume contest, carnival games and swimming in the heated Kiwanis Wave Pool.
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Country music star Russell Dickerson brings his chart-topping hits, including "Yours" and "Blue Tacoma," to the Arizona State Fair.
When: Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $70
Contemporary Christian music artist Phil Wickham brings his worship music and fan favorites to Glendale.
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $150
Eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves brings her Middle of Nowhere Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Gabriella Rose.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
K-pop group MONSTA X brings its energetic hits and choreography to Arizona Financial Theatre as part of its THE X: NEXUS World Tour.
Sunday, October 18
When: Sunday at 7 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Latin pop superstar Chayanne brings his signature dance moves and chart-topping songs to Glendale.
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Pool, Scottsdale
Cost: $53 general admission
Legendary rock band Foreigner celebrates 50 years of music with classic hits including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold as Ice" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix
Cost: $54 general admission
Alternative rock bands Switchfoot and Anberlin team up for the Forever Now Tour in downtown Phoenix.
When: Sunday at 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Puerto Rican rapper and singer Young Miko brings her Latin trap and reggaeton hits to Phoenix as part of her Late Checkout Tour.
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