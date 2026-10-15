Things to do: NASCAR, Fastball Comedy Festival, Phoenix Greek Festival, AZ Taco Fest, Kacey Musgraves and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 16-18.

Friday, October 16

Fall NASCAR Cup Series Race

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Phoenix Raceway, Avondale

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Three days of racing return to Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, O'Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and Sunday's Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500.

Darryl Webb/AP Kyle Larson (5) and Tyler Reddick (45) are side by side during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2026, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Original Phoenix Greek Festival

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Phoenix

Cost: $5 admission; free for kids 11 and under

The Original Phoenix Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture with traditional food, live music, folk dancing and family-friendly festivities.

Mesa Music Festival

When: Friday from 5-10 p.m.; Saturday from noon-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free admission

Downtown Mesa comes alive with live music as more than 200 performances take place throughout the festival, including Saturday's headliner P.O.D.

Arizona State Fair

When: Friday-Sunday | Now - November 1

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $20 adults; $12 children ages 5-12; $14 seniors ages 62 and older; free for children 4 and younger

The Arizona State Fair continues with carnival rides, fair food, games, exhibits, entertainment and more.

Arizona State Fair | Brianda Martinez

The Offspring

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Punk rock band The Offspring takes the stage at the Arizona State Fair with hits including "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)" and "The Kids Aren't Alright."

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Todd Morse, left, and Noodles of The Offspring perform during the Louder Than Life music festival on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Taking Back Sunday

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Alternative rock band Taking Back Sunday brings its signature emo and rock anthems to downtown Phoenix.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $15

The Phoenix Suns take on the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup as they prepare for the upcoming NBA regular season.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Phoenix Suns forward Koa Peat (18) dunks against San Antonio Spurs center Tarris Reed Jr. (10) during a preseason NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Zombie Zoo Drive-Thru Light Show

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Starting at $39.99 per vehicle

Take a spooky drive through Zombie Zoo, a Halloween-themed light experience featuring glowing displays, festive scenes and family-friendly fun.

Zombie Zoo's spooky drive-thru lights up Tempe for Halloween

Festival of Frights

When: Friday from 5-8 p.m.

Where: South Mountain Activity Complex, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Phoenix Parks and Recreation hosts a free Halloween celebration featuring spooky activities and family-friendly fun.

Halloween Monster Bash

When: Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Desert West Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Families can celebrate Halloween with live music, candy, inflatables and a costume contest for children ages 3-12.

Saturday, October 17

Arizona Taco Fest

When: Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: $23 general admission; free for children 12 and younger

Arizona Taco Fest returns with dozens of taco makers, live music, DJs, local artists and vendors for a weekend celebrating tacos.

Arizona Taco Fest

Fastball Comedy Festival

When: Saturday-Sunday

Where: Sloan Park, Mesa

Cost: One-day reserved seats starting around $89

Comedians Bill Burr and Tom Segura headline Saturday's show, while Dave Chappelle and Andrew Santino take the stage Sunday during the two-day outdoor comedy festival.

AP Images

Family Fright Night: Movie in the Park

When: Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

Where: Washington Activity Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Enjoy an outdoor showing of "Scooby-Doo," a costume contest, games and family entertainment during a free Halloween celebration in Phoenix.

Scottsdale Fall Festival

When: Saturday from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

Scottsdale celebrates fall with live music, trick-or-treating, carnival games, arts and crafts, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Scottsdale Fall Festival

Monster Splash Bash

When: Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Kiwanis Recreation Center, Tempe

Cost: $9 for ages 2-12, $11 for ages 13+, free for kids 2 and under

Families can celebrate Halloween with a haunted house, costume contest, carnival games and swimming in the heated Kiwanis Wave Pool.

Russell Dickerson

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Country music star Russell Dickerson brings his chart-topping hits, including "Yours" and "Blue Tacoma," to the Arizona State Fair.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Russell Dickerson performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Phil Wickham

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Contemporary Christian music artist Phil Wickham brings his worship music and fan favorites to Glendale.

Kacey Musgraves

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $150

Eight-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves brings her Middle of Nowhere Tour to downtown Phoenix with special guest Gabriella Rose.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Kacey Musgraves performs during the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MONSTA X

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

K-pop group MONSTA X brings its energetic hits and choreography to Arizona Financial Theatre as part of its THE X: NEXUS World Tour.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Monsta X performs during Hot 99.5's iHeartRadio 2021 Jingle Ball at Capitol One Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Sunday, October 18

Chayanne

When: Sunday at 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Latin pop superstar Chayanne brings his signature dance moves and chart-topping songs to Glendale.

Claudia Rosel/AP Puerto Rican singer Chayanne performs during his "Bailemos Otra Vez" tour in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Claudia Rosel)

Foreigner

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Pool, Scottsdale

Cost: $53 general admission

Legendary rock band Foreigner celebrates 50 years of music with classic hits including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold as Ice" and "I Want to Know What Love Is."

Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP The English-American rock band Foreigner with founder and lead guitarist Mick Jones, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist Kelly Hansen and drummer Chris Frazier performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour. (Photo by Robert E. Klein Invision/AP)

Switchfoot and Anberlin

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: The Van Buren, Phoenix

Cost: $54 general admission

Alternative rock bands Switchfoot and Anberlin team up for the Forever Now Tour in downtown Phoenix.

AP Images

Young Miko

When: Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Young Miko brings her Latin trap and reggaeton hits to Phoenix as part of her Late Checkout Tour.