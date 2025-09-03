Things to do: Linkin Park, Wynonna Judd, Tiffany Haddish, Flo Rida, D-backs, First Friday & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 5-7.
Friday, September 5
Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks with Flo Rida Post-Game Concert
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $42
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Boston Red Sox for a 3-game weekend series at Chase Field! After the D-backs game on Friday, all fans with a game ticket can enjoy a FREE postgame concert featuring Flo Rida!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $25
Saddle up for the West’s Most Western Rodeo at WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend! This PRCA-sanctioned event brings top-tier rodeo action to the “West’s Most Western Town,” featuring bull riding, bronc riding, and classic rodeo events.
When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate art, culture, and community with an evening full of inspiration and connection at the Heard Museum’s First Friday! Admission is FREE, and all of our galleries will be open—including two standout exhibitions you won’t want to miss: Bob Haozous: A Retrospective View & Storyteller: The Photography of Jerry Jacka.
First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum
When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free admission
PhxArt First Fridays are officially back! Immerse yourself in The World of Anna Sui this First Friday with FREE general admission to the Museum.
When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.
First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free admission
Free First Friday Nights are part of Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
Trap Karaoke at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Trap Karaoke is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night, offering a high-energy twist on traditional karaoke with an upbeat blend of hip-hop and trap hits!
Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: General admission is $21
Phoenix Rising will square off against the Las Vegas Lights FC on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Tiffany Haddish: The Funny And Fearless Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $100
This is your personal invite to a night of side-splitting honesty, unfiltered charm, and laugh-out-loud storytelling that only Tiffany Haddish can deliver. From her iconic role in “Girls Trip” to becoming one of comedy’s boldest voices, Tiffany doesn’t hold back – and you wouldn’t want her to.
When: Friday - Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live
Cost: General admission is $36
Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on the hit series Billions on Showtime. Dan currently hosts the podcast 'Soder', which is consistently charting in the top 20 of all comedy podcasts on Apple and Spotify.
Saturday, September 6
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: 5th Street & McKinley
Cost: Free event
Check out local vendors, food trucks, and small businesses at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market on Saturday.
Linkin Park: From Zero World Tour with Jean Dawson
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $100
The time has come… Linkin Park is live at PHX Arena on September 6 with special guest Jean Dawson on the From Zero World Tour 2025!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Country music star Wynonna Judd is hitting the stage at Talking Stick Resort on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 7
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Arizona Opera
Cost: Tickets are $30
Experience the thrill of opera like never before with a live fight choreography talk and demonstration and this exclusive preview of Zorro, Arizona Opera's first production of the 2025/26 Season. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how music and movement bring this legendary hero to life.