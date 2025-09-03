Things to do: Linkin Park, Wynonna Judd, Tiffany Haddish, Flo Rida, D-backs, First Friday & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on September 5-7.

Friday, September 5

Boston Red Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks with Flo Rida Post-Game Concert

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $42

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Boston Red Sox for a 3-game weekend series at Chase Field! After the D-backs game on Friday, all fans with a game ticket can enjoy a FREE postgame concert featuring Flo Rida!

Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP Flo Rida performs on stage during 3 to 5 on Ocean Drive as part of SOBEWFF on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Miami. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The West’s Most Western Rodeo

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Saddle up for the West’s Most Western Rodeo at WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend! This PRCA-sanctioned event brings top-tier rodeo action to the “West’s Most Western Town,” featuring bull riding, bronc riding, and classic rodeo events.

Fernando Sam Sin — Rodeo Scottsdale

First Friday at Heard Museum

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Celebrate art, culture, and community with an evening full of inspiration and connection at the Heard Museum’s First Friday! Admission is FREE, and all of our galleries will be open—including two standout exhibitions you won’t want to miss: Bob Haozous: A Retrospective View & Storyteller: The Photography of Jerry Jacka.

Heard Museum

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free admission

PhxArt First Fridays are officially back! Immerse yourself in The World of Anna Sui this First Friday with FREE general admission to the Museum.

Brandon Sullivan via Phoenix Art Museum Inside the installation of ‘The World of Anna Sui.’

First Fridays in the Garden

When: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Where: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

The Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix is happy to continue to support the arts and our local community on First Fridays with free admission/pay as you wish admission each month. Just beside Roosevelt Row, in the heart of Downtown Phoenix, our natural oasis welcomes you to enjoy a tranquil stroll through our living art and transport yourself to Japan.

Japanese Friendship Garden

First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Free First Friday Nights are part of Children’s Museum of Phoenix's Every Child Program, which seeks to ensure that all children in our community, along with their families, will be able to play and learn at the Museum regardless of their ability to pay.

Children's Museum of Phoenix

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free event

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Trap Karaoke at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Trap Karaoke is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday night, offering a high-energy twist on traditional karaoke with an upbeat blend of hip-hop and trap hits!

Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: General admission is $21

Phoenix Rising will square off against the Las Vegas Lights FC on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish: The Funny And Fearless Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $100

This is your personal invite to a night of side-splitting honesty, unfiltered charm, and laugh-out-loud storytelling that only Tiffany Haddish can deliver. From her iconic role in “Girls Trip” to becoming one of comedy’s boldest voices, Tiffany doesn’t hold back – and you wouldn’t want her to.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Tiffany Haddish arrives at the premiere of "Love Hurts" on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dan Soder

When: Friday - Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: General admission is $36

Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on the hit series Billions on Showtime. Dan currently hosts the podcast 'Soder', which is consistently charting in the top 20 of all comedy podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Dan Soder attends Showtime's "Billions" Season 2 premiere at Cipriani on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Saturday, September 6

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 5th Street & McKinley

Cost: Free event

Check out local vendors, food trucks, and small businesses at the Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market on Saturday.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

Linkin Park: From Zero World Tour with Jean Dawson

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $100

The time has come… Linkin Park is live at PHX Arena on September 6 with special guest Jean Dawson on the From Zero World Tour 2025!

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Alex Feder, from left, Joe Hahn, and Emily Armstrong of Linkin Park perform during Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Wynonna Judd

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Country music star Wynonna Judd is hitting the stage at Talking Stick Resort on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Wynonna Judd performs "Why Not Me" during the 60th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sunday, September 7

From Sword to Stage

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Arizona Opera

Cost: Tickets are $30

Experience the thrill of opera like never before with a live fight choreography talk and demonstration and this exclusive preview of Zorro, Arizona Opera's first production of the 2025/26 Season. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how music and movement bring this legendary hero to life.