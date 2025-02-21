Things to do: Innings Festival, Spring Training, SheBelieves Cup, Aziz Ansari, Vegan Street Fair

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events in the Valley on February 21-23.

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. | Now - March 9

Where: Childsplay Theatre @ the Herberger Theater Center

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Pigeon is not allowed to do anything! Or so it seems to him. But when the bus driver has a problem that might make the bus late, maybe now Pigeon finally has his chance! Adapted by Mo Willems from his popular book, with music by Debra Wicks La Puma, this wacky musical will amuse the whole family. Most enjoyed by ages 4+.

Friday, February 21

Innings Festival with Fall Out Boy, The Killers & More

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: Single-day tickets start at $160

It's looking like a Grand Slam at the 2025 Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park! Fall Out Boy will headline the show on Friday, Feb. 21 while The Killers will headline on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Innings Festival

Spring Training Opening Weekend

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Multiple stadiums around the Valley

Cost: Ticket prices vary

Headed out to a ballgame? Enjoy a few drinks and ballpark food while you’re there, and don’t miss out on these other deals around the Valley just for Spring Training attendees!

Ross D. Franklin/AP A member of the Salt River Fields grounds crew puts the finishing touches on the home plate area prior to a spring training baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DEALS: Spring training discounts, stadium promotions around the Valley

Symphonie fantastique

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Berlioz’ Symphonie fantastique, an epic work for large orchestral forces, tells the tale of an artist, suffering from unrequited love, who imagines he takes opium and goes on a hallucinatory trip. Mexican-American conductor Robert Treviño leads the orchestra in this audience favorite, and in Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz’ Téenek, named for the Indigenous Huastec people.

Jersey Boys: The story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Are you ready to be transported back to the gritty streets of the sizzling 1960s rock ‘n’ roll scene? Jersey Boys takes you on an energizing jukebox journey, tracing the meteoric rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from blue-collar obscurity to the dizzying heights of pop superstardom.

Los Tucanes de Tijuana

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Arena

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Los Tucanes de Tijuana are coming to Footprint Center on February 21! The Mexican-Regional group, led by Mario Quintero Lara, are pioneers of contemporary norteño music, molding the sound into what it is today.

Footprint Center / Los Tucanes de Tijuana

Saturday, February 22

Tempe PlayDay

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe

Cost: Free admission

Kids of all ages are invited to Tempe's annual FREE day of play from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Kiwanis Park (Mill Ave. & All-America Way). Participants of PlayDay will have the opportunity to join-in on a variety of structured and unstructured games and events designed to get feet moving and hearts pumping

Downtown Mesa Baseball Block Party

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Macdonald & Main Street, Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

Celebrate the opening weekend of spring training season with us in Downtown Mesa at Macdonald & Main Street! This FREE family friendly event includes live music, face painting, batting cage and pitching tunnel inflatables, beer garden, food trucks and more.

Downtown Mesa Baseball Block Party

Vegan Street Fair

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Sonoran University | 2152 E Broadway Rd Tempe, AZ 85282

Cost: Free Admission

Vegan Street Fair is a free entry annual all ages vegan food celebration where local vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants and vendors come together to serve you bite-size portions of vegan eats and sell you vegan wares all in one place.

Vegan Street Fair

DTPHX Can I Kick It?

When: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: Civic Space Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Roll out your park blanket and join us for a screening of the movie Men in Black (1997) with live scoring from DJ Duo Shaolin Jazz, shopping from Buy Black Marketplace by Archwood Exchange, and a fashion show hosted by The Garment League.

Sunday, February 23

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more.

AZREN FEST Arizona Renaissance Festival

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 adults | 17 and under free

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is celebrating 70 years in the Valley! Check out the world’s largest Arabian horse show at Westworld of Scottsdale Friday through Sunday. Enjoy competitions, a shopping expo, and over two thousand horses vying for more than $1 million in prize money.

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

SheBelieves Cup: Colombia vs. Japan | USWNT vs. Australia

When: 12 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $50

The 2025 shebelieves cup is making its way to State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sunday! Watch No. 7 Japan face off against No. 21 Colombia at 12 p.m. and the world’s top-ranked U.S. Women’s National Team take on No. 15 Australia at 3 p.m.

SheBelieves Cup

Aziz Ansari: Hypothetical Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Comedian Aziz Ansari is performing his 'Hypothetical Tour' on Sunday night at Celebrity Theatre.