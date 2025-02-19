DEALS: Spring training discounts, stadium promotions around the Valley

PHOENIX — Headed out to a ballgame? Enjoy a few drinks and ballpark food while you’re there, and don’t miss out on these other deals around the Valley just for Spring Training attendees!

Businesses and events with freebies and deals for baseball fans

Aftermath Bar & Kitchen (Phoenix) and Born & Bred (Chandler and Scottsdale) are ready to take a bite out of spring training with a deal on their award-winning burger! Guests who bring in their same-day spring training ticket will receive the Aftermath Burger + a beer for only $15. Offer valid February 20-March 25.

(Phoenix) and (Chandler and Scottsdale) are ready to take a bite out of spring training with a deal on their award-winning burger! Guests who bring in their same-day spring training ticket will receive the Aftermath Burger + a beer for only $15. Offer valid February 20-March 25. Diego Pops & The Montauk (Old Town Scottsdale): Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing or NUTRL Vodka Seltzer. Offer valid February 20 - March 25.

(Old Town Scottsdale): Guests can bring in their same-day ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive a $4 ‘Bad Birdie - Juicy Golden Ale’ draft beer by Four Peaks Brewing or NUTRL Vodka Seltzer. Offer valid February 20 - March 25. Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey (Phoenix) will be offering a 25% discount to guests who show their same-day spring training ticket from February 20 – March 25. Discount not valid on alcohol.

(Phoenix) will be offering a 25% discount to guests who show their same-day spring training ticket from February 20 – March 25. Discount not valid on alcohol. Pita Jungle is offering a free small hummus for guests who bring in their same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid from February 20 - March 25 at participating locations . Ticket must be presented at time of order.

is offering a free small hummus for guests who bring in their same-day spring training game ticket. Offer is valid from February 20 - March 25 at . Ticket must be presented at time of order. Streets of New York pizzerias : Guests can bring in their ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase for dine-in only. Guests can also take advantage of $1 off pints or mugs and $2 off pitchers of Cactus 76 Light Lager during Spring Training. Offer valid February 20 - March 25 in all 15 Arizona locations.

: Guests can bring in their ticket from any Arizona spring training game to receive $5 off their order! Minimum of a $25 purchase for dine-in only. Guests can also take advantage of $1 off pints or mugs and $2 off pitchers of Cactus 76 Light Lager during Spring Training. Offer valid February 20 - March 25 in all 15 Arizona locations. New York Life’s MLB Fan Experience at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport : Want to win prizes like MLB.tv subscriptions, MLB Shop gift cards, and game tickets? Head to the pre-security passenger level of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor from Feb. 25 - March 6. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, fans can take part in activities, win prizes, take trading card photos, and more!

: Want to win prizes like MLB.tv subscriptions, MLB Shop gift cards, and game tickets? Head to the pre-security passenger level of Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor from Feb. 25 - March 6. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, fans can take part in activities, win prizes, take trading card photos, and more! Baseball Block Party : Head to MacDonald and Main in downtown Mesa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 22 for a celebration during opening weekend of spring training. The event is free, family friendly, and will have live entertainment, food and drinks, games, activities and a chance to win Cubs baseball tickets.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Stadium deals

Surprise Stadium (Kansas City Royals & the Texas Rangers): See the full promo schedule and get tickets here.



Spring Training 5K & Fun Run presented by Palm Valley Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics: March 7

Register by March 6 to take advantage of the $30 5K and $15 1K Fun Run early registration rate. Runners receive a BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE lawn seat voucher to a 2025 Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium.



Register by March 6 to take advantage of the $30 5K and $15 1K Fun Run early registration rate. Runners receive a BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE lawn seat voucher to a 2025 Spring Training game at Surprise Stadium. Kids Free Weekend courtesy of Dental Depot: February 22 and 23

Families can score big with fun and unforgettable memories! Get up to two free kids' tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one adult ticket to opening weekend at Surprise Stadium. Select seating. Must purchase at Box Office or by phone.



Families can score big with fun and unforgettable memories! Get up to two free kids' tickets (15 & younger) with the purchase of one adult ticket to opening weekend at Surprise Stadium. Select seating. Must purchase at Box Office or by phone. Military & First Responder Ticket Offer courtesy of Sanderson Ford

50% off select tickets/games for our nation’s military and first responders in recognition of their courage and sacrifice. Available to all active and retired military personnel, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical responders. (Military ID or proof of eligibility at box office or online promo code: MILITARY2025)



50% off select tickets/games for our nation’s military and first responders in recognition of their courage and sacrifice. Available to all active and retired military personnel, police officers, firefighters and emergency medical responders. (Military ID or proof of eligibility at box office or online promo code: MILITARY2025) Senior Discount Days courtesy of Vineyard Park of Surprise: Every Tuesday

Save on Spring Training baseball action every Tuesday. Fans 50 and older may purchase select tickets for non-premium games at half-price in advance of game day only. Subject to availability. (Promo code: VINEYARD25)



Save on Spring Training baseball action every Tuesday. Fans 50 and older may purchase select tickets for non-premium games at half-price in advance of game day only. Subject to availability. (Promo code: VINEYARD25) Resident Appreciation Days courtesy of Dental Depot: February 21 - March 15

Surprise residents, it’s your time to shine! Get two Baseline tickets for $20 for any Classic or Standard game! Let’s rally together for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! (Photo ID at box office or online promo code: RESIDENT2025)



Surprise residents, it’s your time to shine! Get two Baseline tickets for $20 for any Classic or Standard game! Let’s rally together for an unforgettable day at the ballpark! (Photo ID at box office or online promo code: RESIDENT2025) Family Fun Pack courtesy of Palm Valley Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics: February 23, March 9 & 16

Grab our Family Four Pack and score four lawn tickets, four drinks, four value hot dogs and four popcorns for $50. Select seating only.



Grab our Family Four Pack and score four lawn tickets, four drinks, four value hot dogs and four popcorns for $50. Select seating only. College Days: March 16 - 22

Calling all college students! Spring break just got a major upgrade! Join us at the ballpark our special ticket offer just for you. Show your college ID or use promo code STUDENT25 and get an Outfield Reserved ticket for $7!



Calling all college students! Spring break just got a major upgrade! Join us at the ballpark our special ticket offer just for you. Show your college ID or use promo code STUDENT25 and get an Outfield Reserved ticket for $7! Educator Appreciation Days: March 16 - 22

Take some time for yourself this school year with this exclusive, educators-only, 50% discount on select single-game tickets! (Offer available with promo code 2025ED online and by phone only.)

Peoria Sports Complex (Seattle Mariners & San Diego Padres): See the full promo schedule and get tickets here.



Resident Rewards:

Peoria residents can save at least 25% on every ticket purchased! Proof of residency is required. Limit four tickets per game. May not be combined with other offers. Purchase online or at the ticket office.



Peoria residents can save at least 25% on every ticket purchased! Proof of residency is required. Limit four tickets per game. May not be combined with other offers. Purchase online or at the ticket office. First Responders Appreciation Days: Dates: Feb. 28, Mar. 22

All active and retired Police, Fire, and EMT personnel save 25% on all tickets purchased. Limit of four tickets and must show proof of service. Offer may not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only.



All active and retired Police, Fire, and EMT personnel save 25% on all tickets purchased. Limit of four tickets and must show proof of service. Offer may not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only. Medical Professionals Appreciation Days: Dates: Mar. 2, Mar 20

All active and retired Medical Professionals save 25% on all tickets purchased. Limit of four tickets and must show proof of service or licensure. Offer may not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only.



All active and retired Medical Professionals save 25% on all tickets purchased. Limit of four tickets and must show proof of service or licensure. Offer may not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only. Thirsty Thursday: Dates: Feb. 27, Mar. 6, 13, 20

Enjoy $2 off draft beers at the West Coast Beer Garden in Right Field, available all game long. Grab a cold one and cheer on your team!



Enjoy $2 off draft beers at the West Coast Beer Garden in Right Field, available all game long. Grab a cold one and cheer on your team! Hometown Heroes: Dates: Feb. 25, Mar. 4, 11, 18

All veterans and active-duty service members save 25% on every ticket purchased for select games! Proof of service is required. Limit four tickets per game. May not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only.



All veterans and active-duty service members save 25% on every ticket purchased for select games! Proof of service is required. Limit four tickets per game. May not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only. Educator Appreciation Days: Dates: Mar. 1, 14

All active and retired Educators and Administrators save 25% on all tickets purchased. Limit of four tickets and must show proof of service or licensure. Offer may not be combined with other ticket offers. Purchase at the ticket office only.



Camelback Ranch (Los Angeles Dodgers & the Chicago White Sox): See the full promo schedule, giveaway schedule, and get tickets here.



Active & Retired Military and Seniors

Discounted tickets are available for active and retired military (with valid ID) and seniors for Sunday-Thursday games, based on availability. Discounted tickets are only available on day of game at the box office.



Discounted tickets are available for active and retired military (with valid ID) and seniors for Sunday-Thursday games, based on availability. Discounted tickets are only available on day of game at the box office. West Valley Resident Pass

Available to anyone with a West Valley home address as well as those throughout the City of Phoenix (see list of eligible cities and towns), the pass is valid for $7 Lawn or $10 Baseline Reserve or Baseline Terrace tickets for Sunday-Thursday games based on availability. Up to four (4) tickets may be redeemed per game. Tickets must be purchased in person on the day of the game with a registered pass and matching photo ID.

Goodyear Ballpark (Cleveland Guardians & Cincinnati Reds): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



Military Appreciation

Active duty, retired military and Guard/Reserve personnel with valid ID receive a free game ticket in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating and may purchase up to four additional tickets in those areas at child pricing. Valid all games.



Active duty, retired military and Guard/Reserve personnel with valid ID receive a free game ticket in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating and may purchase up to four additional tickets in those areas at child pricing. Valid all games. Veteran Discount

Veterans with proper identification may purchase up to four tickets in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating at child pricing. Veterans may present a DD214, valid veteran identification card or driver’s license with veteran designation, or photo of themselves in uniform.



Veterans with proper identification may purchase up to four tickets in Outfield Box, Outfield Reserved or Berm seating at child pricing. Veterans may present a DD214, valid veteran identification card or driver’s license with veteran designation, or photo of themselves in uniform. Senior Discount

Seniors ages 55+ may receive $5 off an Infield Box ticket for select weekday games from February 24 through March 7.

American Family Fields of Phoenix (Milwaukee Brewers): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



Sunday Fun-Day Bundle Sunday is family day at the ballpark with the Sunday Fun-Day Bundle, featuring everything your crew needs to make any Sunday a highlight. That’s 4 tickets, 4 jr. hot dogs, 4 jr. sodas, and parking starting at just $65. This special bundle is available for every Sunday Brewers home game this season and can be purchased up until the day before that Sunday’s game. Sunday Fun-Day bundles are not available on day of game.

Scottsdale Stadium (San Francisco Giants): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



Free rides to the stadium

The Scottsdale Trolley will offer Hop-on/Hop-off service to all Giants' home games. Trolley event stops are conveniently located near downtown parking garages, in Old Town, and at Scottsdale Stadium.

Hohokam Stadium (The Athletics): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



Military (active, retired, reserve, veteran) and First Responders (Police, Fire, EMS) are invited to purchase discounted tickets to A's Spring Training and regular season home games throughout the 2025 season. Verify your status through GovX.com and save on your Athletics ticket purchase! Discount restrictions apply.



are invited to purchase discounted tickets to A's Spring Training and regular season home games throughout the 2025 season. Verify your status through GovX.com and save on your Athletics ticket purchase! Discount restrictions apply. Students: Using Student Beans verification, college and graduate students can purchase discounted tickets to select A's Spring Training and regular season home games throughout the 2025 season. After a quick verification process, each student will save up to 50 percent on select games. To create or verify your Student Beans account, register below. Once you've verified your account, you can purchase tickets below for upcoming games. Maximum six (6) tickets per student.



Sloan Park (Chicago Cubs): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



College student tickets

College students 18 years of age or older who are actively enrolled in a recognized college or university and have a valid .edu email address are eligible to receive last-minute ticket offers from the Cubs. To participate, interested college students can text CUBSUMESA to 88019 to opt in or complete the registration form. Once registered, eligible college students will receive last-minute ticket offers via text message within 24 hours of eligible Cubs Spring Training home games. There is a four-ticket limit per registrant per offer and ticket offers vary per game.



College students 18 years of age or older who are actively enrolled in a recognized college or university and have a valid .edu email address are eligible to receive last-minute ticket offers from the Cubs. To participate, interested college students can text CUBSUMESA to 88019 to opt in or complete the registration form. Once registered, eligible college students will receive last-minute ticket offers via text message within 24 hours of eligible Cubs Spring Training home games. There is a four-ticket limit per registrant per offer and ticket offers vary per game. Free shuttle

Mesa Riverview Shopping Center (across from Sloan Park) provides a free shuttle to and from all home games at Sloan Park.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Arizona Diamondbacks & Colorado Rockies): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



Family 4 Pack:

Every Sunday, tickets purchased online and in advance are eligible for the Family 4-Pack Deal. For $44, get four lawn tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas.



Tempe Diablo Stadium (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim): See the full promo schedule, giveaways and get tickets here.



No discounts or promotions have been listed for this stadium as of this publishing.

Know of a deal we missed? Let us know by emailing smartshopper@abc15.com.