Things to do: Hondo Rodeo Fest, Canal Convergence, DroneArt Show, Party In The Park & more!

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 7-9.
Friday, November 7
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $82
Friday: Nickelback + Treaty Oak Revival
Saturday: Kid Rock + Jon Pardi
Sunday: Jason Aldean + Riley Green
The Hondo Rodeo Fest celebrates the spirit of the West by bringing together the best in rodeo, music, and Western culture under one brand. Showcasing world-class athletes, top-tier artists, and a rodeo family that welcomes everyone who loves the Western way of life. Enjoy performances from Nickelback, Treaty Oak Revival, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, and Riley Green.
When: Friday - Sunday | Nov. 7-16
Where: Scottsdale Waterfront
Cost: Free event
Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, ten-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art and history tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more!
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Created by the writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $31
Water Lantern Festival is a community event that encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to come together for a night of love and laughter. Gather with your loved ones, reflect on your life, and connect with new friends. As the sun sets, release your personalized lantern onto the water and watch it illuminate the night. Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, a scavenger hunt, and the lantern launch.
The Magical Flute: Beauty, Enchantment, and Power
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with museum admission
Celebrate the resounding influence of the flute with performances, presentations, and more!
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: Free entry, $2 tasting tickets
Downtown Mesa will transform into the ultimate barbecue destination for the 2nd Annual Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic! This year’s event will be bigger with added opportunities for the public to enjoy first-hand! Join us Friday the 8th, where a dessert and appetizer competition will kick off this event and on Saturday, a Barbeque Championship Series (BCS)-sanctioned competition, where top regional pitmasters will fire up their grills and compete in a four-meat and Kids-Q showdown!
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Herberger Theater Center
Cost: GA tickets start around $23
BlakTinx Phoenix is back—this time in the fall! We’re celebrating Black and Latinx artistry across two exciting stages: an outdoor First Friday pop-up at Phoenix Art Museum on October 3rd and the full Herberger Theater KAX Festival on November 7–8. This year’s lineup brings together alumni favorites, nationally recognized guest artists, and fresh Arizona voices, offering powerful performances, community classes, and collaborations that highlight the vibrancy of our dance community.
DroneArt Show: Music That Lights Up the Night
When: Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $42
DroneArt Show is lighting up the sky in Phoenix! As night falls, hundreds of illuminated drones take off and create stunning shapes in the sky, moving in time with live classical music. Choreographed perfectly to the music, this open-air concert paints the night with light, color, and wonder, a true concert in the sky.
When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
CALAVERAS CANTANTES Y CALACAS BAILANTES bursts to life as a colorful celebration of remembrance and community. Immerse yourself in a dazzling evening of singing skulls, dancing skeletons, music, dance, poetry, art, and pure VIDA—a joyful feast for the senses! The night will feature the award-winning, interdisciplinary sounds of Peter Torsiello, Vincenzo Torsiello, and Liliana de León of FLORYPIEDRA, blending tradition and innovation in a vibrant showcase.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $60
The most recognizable family in music history, The Jacksons celebrate their 50th+ anniversary of the Jackson 5! Consisting of original members Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and newest member UK Star, Haydon Eshun (who played Michael Jackson in the “Thriller” Musical in London’s West End for over 10 years) – The Jacksons put on an amazing show that includes all of the mega-hits made famous with their brother, Michael Jackson.
Saturday, November 8
Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: GA starts around $45
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Returns November 8-9, 2025! The Captain of the Wales Polo Team calls it “the best polo event in the world.” The Arizona Republic has called the event “polo for the masses.” And they are right. Whether your goal is luxury, leisure, or somewhere in between, all feel welcome and have a role in creating America’s most-attended polo event.
WestWorld Art & Wine Experience
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $50 admission with tasting tickets
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and culture at the WestWorld Art & Wine Experience, one of Arizona’s most anticipated art events, held at the prestigious WestWorld of Scottsdale. This exclusive event runs in tandem with The Scottsdale Bentley Polo Championships, drawing a sophisticated crowd from across the country.
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: GA tickets start around $110
Belicofest is a two-day Latin-music and cultural festival held November 8–9, 2025 at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds featuring Peso Pluma and other chart-topping artists, immersive performances, food vendors, and more.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Held each November, the Arizona Fall Festival is the ultimate gathering of locals and businesses from across the state, making it the largest certified local event around. This free, family-friendly and dog-friendly festival showcases everything we love about Arizona.
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Included with general admission
Every second Saturday of the month, join Phoenix Art Museum for Kids Day! Enjoy special family friendly programming for all ages, including in-gallery art-making activities, storytime programming, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with the Phoenix Art Museum Collection and special exhibitions.
Party In The Park: Pitbull with Lil Jon, Shaggy, Ying Yang Twins & more
When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Regional Park
Cost: GA tickets start around $125
Party In The Park will feature headliners like Pitbull, Lil Jon, and Shaggy at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday.
When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Coronado Park, Phoenix
Cost: $23 admission
Your favorite neighborhood music festival is back for its 7th year! WayneFest celebrates the power of community in Phoenix’s historic Coronado Park with bands, food, vendors and art. Bring a working acoustic instrument and receive free admission in support of Phoenix public-school music programs.
When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills
Cost: Free event
Join us for FEST IN THE HILLS - FREE Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of music and community in the heart of Fountain Hills. Curated by acclaimed vocalist and hometown talent, Lisa THEE’ Oracle Hightower & VINEYARD MUSIC FEST, this festival brings world-class acts, top local artists, and internationally touring performers to our iconic Fountain Park.
Sunday, November 9
When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 455 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Arizona’s largest gathering of pupusa vendors brings food trucks, folklore dancing, art, and family fun together to celebrate the National Day of the Pupusas with free admission and parking.
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $6
Get ready for college basketball! The Arizona State Sun Devils will host Utah Tech on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $72
They’re back, baby – and ready to bring the noise! Cheap Trick returns to The Showroom for another night of pure rock & roll brilliance. Expect all the guitar-shredding, hit-slinging, high-energy fun you know and love – plus a fresh jolt of sound from special guests Olive Vox, the alt-rock duo whose psychedelic grit and raw soul make them the perfect opening act.
Jagged Edge: Cuffing Season Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $64