Things to do: Hondo Rodeo Fest, Canal Convergence, DroneArt Show, Party In The Park & more!

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 7-9.

Friday, November 7

The Hondo Rodeo Fest

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $82

Friday: Nickelback + Treaty Oak Revival

Saturday: Kid Rock + Jon Pardi

Sunday: Jason Aldean + Riley Green

The Hondo Rodeo Fest celebrates the spirit of the West by bringing together the best in rodeo, music, and Western culture under one brand. Showcasing world-class athletes, top-tier artists, and a rodeo family that welcomes everyone who loves the Western way of life. Enjoy performances from Nickelback, Treaty Oak Revival, Kid Rock, Jon Pardi, Jason Aldean, and Riley Green.

Hondo Rodeo Fest

Canal Convergence: Showtime

When: Friday - Sunday | Nov. 7-16

Where: Scottsdale Waterfront

Cost: Free event

Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, ten-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art and history tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more!

Walter Productions_Water Serpent [Canal Convergence 2019_photo by Chris Loomis]



One Water Brewing Showcase [Canal Convergence 2019_Scottsdale Arts}



The DOORS by BIG ART [Canal Convergence 2021]





& Juliet

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Created by the writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Tempe Water Lantern Festival

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $31

Water Lantern Festival is a community event that encourages people of all ages and backgrounds to come together for a night of love and laughter. Gather with your loved ones, reflect on your life, and connect with new friends. As the sun sets, release your personalized lantern onto the water and watch it illuminate the night. Enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors, a scavenger hunt, and the lantern launch.

The Magical Flute: Beauty, Enchantment, and Power

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with museum admission

Celebrate the resounding influence of the flute with performances, presentations, and more!

Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free entry, $2 tasting tickets

Downtown Mesa will transform into the ultimate barbecue destination for the 2nd Annual Downtown Mesa BBQ Classic! This year’s event will be bigger with added opportunities for the public to enjoy first-hand! Join us Friday the 8th, where a dessert and appetizer competition will kick off this event and on Saturday, a Barbeque Championship Series (BCS)-sanctioned competition, where top regional pitmasters will fire up their grills and compete in a four-meat and Kids-Q showdown!

Downtown Mesa

Blaktinx Dance Festival

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Herberger Theater Center

Cost: GA tickets start around $23

BlakTinx Phoenix is back—this time in the fall! We’re celebrating Black and Latinx artistry across two exciting stages: an outdoor First Friday pop-up at Phoenix Art Museum on October 3rd and the full Herberger Theater KAX Festival on November 7–8. This year’s lineup brings together alumni favorites, nationally recognized guest artists, and fresh Arizona voices, offering powerful performances, community classes, and collaborations that highlight the vibrancy of our dance community.

BlakTinx Dance Festival

DroneArt Show: Music That Lights Up the Night

When: Friday & Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Great Lawn at Sportsman’s Park, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $42

DroneArt Show is lighting up the sky in Phoenix! As night falls, hundreds of illuminated drones take off and create stunning shapes in the sky, moving in time with live classical music. Choreographed perfectly to the music, this open-air concert paints the night with light, color, and wonder, a true concert in the sky.

Noche de Ofrendas

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

CALAVERAS CANTANTES Y CALACAS BAILANTES bursts to life as a colorful celebration of remembrance and community. Immerse yourself in a dazzling evening of singing skulls, dancing skeletons, music, dance, poetry, art, and pure VIDA—a joyful feast for the senses! The night will feature the award-winning, interdisciplinary sounds of Peter Torsiello, Vincenzo Torsiello, and Liliana de León of FLORYPIEDRA, blending tradition and innovation in a vibrant showcase.

Herberger Theater Center

The Jacksons

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $60

The most recognizable family in music history, The Jacksons celebrate their 50th+ anniversary of the Jackson 5! Consisting of original members Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and newest member UK Star, Haydon Eshun (who played Michael Jackson in the “Thriller” Musical in London’s West End for over 10 years) – The Jacksons put on an amazing show that includes all of the mega-hits made famous with their brother, Michael Jackson.

Jacksons: Live in Concert

Saturday, November 8

Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: GA starts around $45

The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Returns November 8-9, 2025! The Captain of the Wales Polo Team calls it “the best polo event in the world.” The Arizona Republic has called the event “polo for the masses.” And they are right. Whether your goal is luxury, leisure, or somewhere in between, all feel welcome and have a role in creating America’s most-attended polo event.

WestWorld Art & Wine Experience

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $50 admission with tasting tickets

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and culture at the WestWorld Art & Wine Experience, one of Arizona’s most anticipated art events, held at the prestigious WestWorld of Scottsdale. This exclusive event runs in tandem with The Scottsdale Bentley Polo Championships, drawing a sophisticated crowd from across the country.

Wilcox Wine Country

Belicofest 2025

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: GA tickets start around $110

Belicofest is a two-day Latin-music and cultural festival held November 8–9, 2025 at Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds featuring Peso Pluma and other chart-topping artists, immersive performances, food vendors, and more.

Arizona Fall Fest

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Held each November, the Arizona Fall Festival is the ultimate gathering of locals and businesses from across the state, making it the largest certified local event around. This free, family-friendly and dog-friendly festival showcases everything we love about Arizona.

Kids Day at Phx Art

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Included with general admission

Every second Saturday of the month, join Phoenix Art Museum for Kids Day! Enjoy special family friendly programming for all ages, including in-gallery art-making activities, storytime programming, and performances designed to engage and connect visitors with the Phoenix Art Museum Collection and special exhibitions.

Party In The Park: Pitbull with Lil Jon, Shaggy, Ying Yang Twins & more

When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Cost: GA tickets start around $125

Party In The Park will feature headliners like Pitbull, Lil Jon, and Shaggy at Gilbert Regional Park on Saturday.

WayneFest

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Coronado Park, Phoenix

Cost: $23 admission

Your favorite neighborhood music festival is back for its 7th year! WayneFest celebrates the power of community in Phoenix’s historic Coronado Park with bands, food, vendors and art. Bring a working acoustic instrument and receive free admission in support of Phoenix public-school music programs.

Fest in the Hills

When: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Fountain Park, Fountain Hills

Cost: Free event

Join us for FEST IN THE HILLS - FREE Music Festival, a vibrant celebration of music and community in the heart of Fountain Hills. Curated by acclaimed vocalist and hometown talent, Lisa THEE’ Oracle Hightower & VINEYARD MUSIC FEST, this festival brings world-class acts, top local artists, and internationally touring performers to our iconic Fountain Park.

Sunday, November 9

Arizona Pupusas Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 455 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Arizona’s largest gathering of pupusa vendors brings food trucks, folklore dancing, art, and family fun together to celebrate the National Day of the Pupusas with free admission and parking.

Arizona Pupusas Festival

Utah Tech vs. Arizona State

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $6

Get ready for college basketball! The Arizona State Sun Devils will host Utah Tech on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.

Cheap Trick with Olive Vox

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $72

They’re back, baby – and ready to bring the noise! Cheap Trick returns to The Showroom for another night of pure rock & roll brilliance. Expect all the guitar-shredding, hit-slinging, high-energy fun you know and love – plus a fresh jolt of sound from special guests Olive Vox, the alt-rock duo whose psychedelic grit and raw soul make them the perfect opening act.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Rick Nielsen, left, and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Jagged Edge: Cuffing Season Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $64