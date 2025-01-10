Things to do: Heritage Family Day, Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, Vegan Social

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley from January 10-12.

Friday, January 10

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $5 Admission

The 32nd annual Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is back in Phoenix at the historic Arizona State Fairgrounds. Enjoy the biggest and longest-running home and garden expo in the state! Browse over a thousand vendor booths showcasing the latest home improvement products and services. Shop compare and save big with deals on home remodeling and décor, interior design, landscaping, patio furniture, outdoor living, flooring, windows, solar, furniture, décor and more!

Cave Creek Fine Art and Wine Festival

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Stagecoach Village 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Cost: Free admission

Welcome to the 15th Cave Creek Fine Art & Wine Festival, returning to Stagecoach Village from January 10-12! Immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene amidst the breathtaking desert landscape of Cave Creek and Carefree, Arizona. Explore a curated selection of local and regional artists showcasing their talents in an enchanting open-air plaza with panoramic desert views.

Cave Creek Fine Art & Wine Festival

Saturday, January 11

Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help to show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO.

anthony bolognese / PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”

Heritage Family Day

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Stop by for free Heritage Family Days one Saturday a month at Heritage Square! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for fun activities and a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn. We’ll see you there!

Historic Heritage Square

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

West Valley Barbecue Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise

Cost: $10 general admission

The West Valley Barbecue Festival kicks off Saturday! Enjoy BBQ vendors from all over the state, beer garden, live entertainment, pig races, petting zoo, kids zone, mechanical bull, and more. Admission is $10.

West Valley Barbecue Festival



Vegan Social

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Row, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air feast in Phoenix that is free and open to the public. This open-air feast offers 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors, produce and drinks.

Vegan Social

Sunday, January 12

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $20

The Phoenix Suns take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night at 7 p.m.