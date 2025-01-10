Things to do: Heritage Family Day, Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, Vegan Social

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley from January 10-12.
Friday, January 10
Maricopa County Home & Garden Show
When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $5 Admission
The 32nd annual Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is back in Phoenix at the historic Arizona State Fairgrounds. Enjoy the biggest and longest-running home and garden expo in the state! Browse over a thousand vendor booths showcasing the latest home improvement products and services. Shop compare and save big with deals on home remodeling and décor, interior design, landscaping, patio furniture, outdoor living, flooring, windows, solar, furniture, décor and more!
Cave Creek Fine Art and Wine Festival
When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Stagecoach Village 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Cost: Free admission
Welcome to the 15th Cave Creek Fine Art & Wine Festival, returning to Stagecoach Village from January 10-12! Immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene amidst the breathtaking desert landscape of Cave Creek and Carefree, Arizona. Explore a curated selection of local and regional artists showcasing their talents in an enchanting open-air plaza with panoramic desert views.
Saturday, January 11
Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help to show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO.
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Stop by for free Heritage Family Days one Saturday a month at Heritage Square! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for fun activities and a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn. We’ll see you there!
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise
Cost: $10 general admission
The West Valley Barbecue Festival kicks off Saturday! Enjoy BBQ vendors from all over the state, beer garden, live entertainment, pig races, petting zoo, kids zone, mechanical bull, and more. Admission is $10.
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Row, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air feast in Phoenix that is free and open to the public. This open-air feast offers 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors, produce and drinks.
Sunday, January 12
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $20
The Phoenix Suns take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night at 7 p.m.