Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Things to do: Heritage Family Day, Maricopa County Home & Garden Show, Vegan Social

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley this weekend, from January 10-12.
Weekend Events Jan. 10-12.png
Posted
and last updated

The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley from January 10-12.

Friday, January 10

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: $5 Admission

The 32nd annual Maricopa County Home & Garden Show is back in Phoenix at the historic Arizona State Fairgrounds. Enjoy the biggest and longest-running home and garden expo in the state! Browse over a thousand vendor booths showcasing the latest home improvement products and services. Shop compare and save big with deals on home remodeling and décor, interior design, landscaping, patio furniture, outdoor living, flooring, windows, solar, furniture, décor and more!

Cave Creek Fine Art and Wine Festival

When: Friday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Stagecoach Village 7100 E. Cave Creek Rd. Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Cost: Free admission

Welcome to the 15th Cave Creek Fine Art & Wine Festival, returning to Stagecoach Village from January 10-12! Immerse yourself in the vibrant arts scene amidst the breathtaking desert landscape of Cave Creek and Carefree, Arizona. Explore a curated selection of local and regional artists showcasing their talents in an enchanting open-air plaza with panoramic desert views.

Cave Creek Fine Art & Wine Festival.jpg

Saturday, January 11

Paw Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”

When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help to show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO.

PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite”

Heritage Family Day

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Stop by for free Heritage Family Days one Saturday a month at Heritage Square! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for fun activities and a themed craft, and then stick around for a game or two of croquet on the lawn. We’ll see you there!

Rosson House at Heritage Square.jpg

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40

The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

West Valley Barbecue Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise
Cost: $10 general admission

The West Valley Barbecue Festival kicks off Saturday! Enjoy BBQ vendors from all over the state, beer garden, live entertainment, pig races, petting zoo, kids zone, mechanical bull, and more. Admission is $10.

West Valley Barbecue Festival.jpeg

Vegan Social

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Row, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Vegan Social is an all-vegan monthly open-air feast in Phoenix that is free and open to the public. This open-air feast offers 50+ vegan and vegan-friendly vendors, produce and drinks.

Vegan Social.jpeg

Sunday, January 12

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $20

The Phoenix Suns take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, left, tries to keep the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., center, and Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
More Things to Do stories:
Larger-than-life creatures and plants are placed throughout the event, creating quite the background for your photos.

Things To Do

Imaginarium ‘Winter Wonderland’ in Mesa now open

Nicole Gutierrez
7 Leaves Cafe drinks.

Things To Do

7 Leaves Cafe to debut its first Arizona location

Nicole Gutierrez
A look at what Desert Diamond Arena's $42 million investment entails.

Things To Do

Desert Diamond Arena: What the $42 million investment aims to renovate and add

Nicole Gutierrez

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen