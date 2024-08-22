Things to do: Gathering of the Ghouls, Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Band, 311, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on August 23-25.

Friday, August 23

Cool off in the Foam Zone!

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on August 23-25

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Included with $17 museum admission

Cool off in the FOAM ZONE all summer long! When the heat is on, frolic under a blanket of bubbles at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix. Foam bursts will occur intermittently throughout the day from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Happy Hour Tours at Heritage Square

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Rosson House at Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: $30 tickets

Join us for a tour of Rosson House during Happy Hour! Immerse yourself in the history of this beautifully restored 1895 Queen Anne Victorian home on this 45 minute tour that includes all living areas of the home and offers visitors a glimpse into the early Phoenix and the lives of the people who lived at Heritage Square. Stay after for a glass of wine at the Shop the Square Museum Store, just a few steps away.

Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $49.50

Rock takes center stage at Chase Field on August 23, 2024, with the all-star cast of Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band. The three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alumni come together for a can’t-miss concert for rock fans all around the valley and the world. Tickets are on sale now!

Ice Spice

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $90.50

Ice Spice is performing her ‘Y2K! World Tour’ at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Friday night.

Scott A Garfitt/Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP Ice Spice performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Finsbury Park, Friday, July 12, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Lamb of God & Mastodon: ASHES OF LEVIATHAN TOUR

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $75.50

Lamb of God will be rocking out at the Arizona Financial Theatre with Mastodon, Kerry King, and Malevolence on Friday night.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Randy Blythe of Lamb of God performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, August 24

Gathering of the Ghouls

When: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday | 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mesa Convention Center

Cost: Tickets start around $20

It’s never too early for spooky season! Gathering of the Ghouls is a two-day event that will have celebrity sightings, Q&A sessions, a cosplay contest and much more!

Terror Trader 'Gathering of the Ghouls,' two-day event taking place at the Mesa Convention Center this August.

Barks & Brews

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Flagstaff

Cost: $60

Barks and Brews, a tail-wagging good time that supports a paws-itive cause! This dog-friendly pub crawl takes over downtown Flagstaff. Grab your furry friend and your best buds for an unforgettable afternoon of fun! Starting at noon on the courthouse lawn, you'll embark on a delightful journey to 8 unique locations, each offering two refreshing 5-ounce beer samples.

311: Unity Tour with AWOLNATION & Neon Trees

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

311’s Unity Tour will feature AWOLNATION and Neon Trees on Saturday night!

Family Fiesta Night: North Carolina FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Donate sports equipment at the match on August 24th for a chance to win 4 VIP field tickets. Every donation helps the Boys & Girls Club soccer teams.

Kick off Family Fiesta Night by giving back!Donate sports equipment at our match on August 24th for a chance to win 4 VIP field tickets. Every donation helps the Boys & Girls Club soccer teams.#TodosRojos | @Carvana pic.twitter.com/Y6uIWSA243 — Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) August 20, 2024

Sunday, August 25

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings, The Elovaters

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets $45.15

Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid will take the stage with Common Kings and The Elovaters on Sunday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Girl from the North Country

When: August 23-25

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $7

'Girl from the North Country' is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is “a Broadway revelation!” Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, this production reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”

