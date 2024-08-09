Watch Now
Gathering of the Ghouls: what to know about the two-day event in Mesa

The spooky fun will take place at Mesa Convention Center
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 2) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. August is here... the kids are back in school, but the fun never ends in Arizona! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an insider’s look at this month’s best events and what new businesses are popping up all around the Valley.
'Gathering of the Ghouls,' two-day event taking place at the Mesa Convention Center this August.
MESA, AZ — It’s never too early for spooky season! Gathering of the Ghouls is a two-day event that will have celebrity sightings, Q&A sessions, a cosplay contest and much more!

Get to meet stars of the horror industry.
The event also prides itself on the interactive photo opportunities available for attendees.

“We have a Five Nights at Freddy's photo op that you can […] actually step into the control room, office that, you know, everybody played in, and all that stuff, and it's identical to the actual game and the movie. Silent Hills are very big, a popular game and a popular, you know, horror movie. […] We have a giant walk-through with […] the creepy nurses and the pyramid heads and all that good stuff,” said Jason Swarr, co-owner of Terror Trader, to ABC15. “We even have a walk-through haunted house from Terror in Tolleson, which is a local haunted house over in Tolleson.”

Gathering of the Ghouls two-day event in Mesa.
More than 100 vendors at the weekend event.

“The vendors are incredible […] Everything is horror-themed, Halloween themed. You're not going to find any Marvel DC, that's [for] comic cons and whatnot,” said Swarr. “It's a large 115 vendors [on-site…] 80% of these [vendors are] guaranteed to be Arizona based because we are very, you know […] shop local type of people. So yet, we get applications from all over the country for vendors to come in. I just, I make sure that that's 20% outside of Arizona […] so you are shopping local here at our convention,” said Swarr.

Inside ‘Gathering of the Ghouls.’
The event takes place on August 24 and 25. 

“You’re going to get spooked out, you're going to have a fun time, and you're going to laugh and just make some of the best memories you can have at a convention,” said Swarr.

IF YOU GO

  • Saturday, Aug 24.
    • 11a.m. [VIP 10:30 a.m.] – 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 25.
    • 11a.m. [VIP 10:30 a.m.] – 4 p.m
  • Tickets start at $17.
  • Event venue: Mesa Convention Center [263 North Center Street]
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this August. ‘’ Gathering of the Ghouls’ is featured in minute six of the show. Read about the other monthly events, right here.

