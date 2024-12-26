Things to do: Fiesta Bowl Parade, AZ National Livestock Show, Kevin Smith, Mavs vs. Suns

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 27-29.
Friday, December 27
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $115
The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center on Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday, December 28
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Central Phoenix
Cost: Free
A statewide crown jewel since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade honors the Fiesta Bowl Organization's 53-year history on a traditional two-mile march through Central Phoenix. With excitement building for the first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the expansion of the College Football Playoff (CFP) into a 12-team format, the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade will celebrate the tradition of Arizona's vibrant community groups, thrilling marching bands and one-of-a-kind floats while ushering into the next iteration of college football.
Arizona Bowl: Miami vs. Colorado State
When: 2:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson
Cost: Tickets start around $30
The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, is a Tucson tradition that provides a world-class experience for college student-athletes, fans, and the local community, culminating in a nationally recognized college football competition. Watch the Miami Redhawks take on the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live
Cost: Tickets start at $45
Famous for the 1994 film ‘Clerks’, comedian Kevin Smith is performing an evening of comedy with two shows at Phoenix Stand Up Live on Saturday night.
Sunday, December 29
Arizona National Livestock Show
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Free
The Arizona National Livestock Show is the largest livestock show in the Southwest, an annual Phoenix tradition since 1948. We are dedicated to youth and agriculture. It is our goal to support the youth of our industry and share our passion for the livestock and agriculture sectors with the population as a whole. Exhibitors travel from more than 30 states for the annual show, bringing nearly 2,500 head of the nation’s best cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and swine for competition, all competing for the coveted “Grand Champion” title. Premium awards paid to junior and open exhibitors yearly total more than $200,000.