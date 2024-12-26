Things to do: Fiesta Bowl Parade, AZ National Livestock Show, Kevin Smith, Mavs vs. Suns

PHOENIX — The weekend has arrived! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on December 27-29.

Friday, December 27

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $115

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

LM Otero/AP Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Saturday, December 28

VRBO Fiesta Bowl Parade

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Central Phoenix

Cost: Free

A statewide crown jewel since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade honors the Fiesta Bowl Organization's 53-year history on a traditional two-mile march through Central Phoenix. With excitement building for the first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and the expansion of the College Football Playoff (CFP) into a 12-team format, the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade will celebrate the tradition of Arizona's vibrant community groups, thrilling marching bands and one-of-a-kind floats while ushering into the next iteration of college football.

Arizona Bowl: Miami vs. Colorado State

When: 2:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Stadium, Tucson

Cost: Tickets start around $30

The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, is a Tucson tradition that provides a world-class experience for college student-athletes, fans, and the local community, culminating in a nationally recognized college football competition. Watch the Miami Redhawks take on the Colorado State Rams on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl

An Evening with Kevin Smith

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Famous for the 1994 film ‘Clerks’, comedian Kevin Smith is performing an evening of comedy with two shows at Phoenix Stand Up Live on Saturday night.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kevin Smith poses for a portrait to promote "Clerks III" on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sunday, December 29

Arizona National Livestock Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: Free

The Arizona National Livestock Show is the largest livestock show in the Southwest, an annual Phoenix tradition since 1948. We are dedicated to youth and agriculture. It is our goal to support the youth of our industry and share our passion for the livestock and agriculture sectors with the population as a whole. Exhibitors travel from more than 30 states for the annual show, bringing nearly 2,500 head of the nation’s best cattle, horses, sheep, goats, and swine for competition, all competing for the coveted “Grand Champion” title. Premium awards paid to junior and open exhibitors yearly total more than $200,000.