Things to do: Dodgers vs. Dbacks, The Weeknd, Thunder From Down Under, Mother’s Day events and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on May 9-11.

Friday, May 9

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

The Weeknd is opening the ‘After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour’ at State Farm Stadium on Friday. An all-new show in support of the full album trilogy with Playboi Carti & special guest Mike Dean.

Thunder From Down Under

When: Friday - Saturday | 7 p.m. & 9 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: $43 general admission

Heralded as the #1 Male Revue in the world, Australia’s Thunder from Down Under has been performing for audiences for over three decades. Their unmatched Australian charm and talent have earned them a dedicated global following, making them one of the most sought-after live shows in the entertainment industry.

Ann Hampton Callaway: The Linda Ronstadt Songbook

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Tony Award nominee Ann Hampton Callaway brings a joyous night of songs and stories to the stage in celebration of one of Arizona’s most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt. This concert features Ronstadt’s iconic songs like “Blue Bayou” and “Someone to Watch Over Me” to hits like “You’re No Good” and “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” to unforgettable classics like “What’s New” and “Am I Blue.”

Mexican Heritage Weekend: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $51

Celebrate Mexican Heritage Weekend with the D-backs May 9-10! All fans with a ticket to the D-backs game against the Los Angeles Dodgers can enjoy the FREE postgame concert from La Original Banda El Limón. Mother’s Day at the ballpark is always special! Treat mom to the May 11 ballgame and the first 15,000 fans on Sunday’s game will receive a clear crossbody bag.

College Baseball: University of Houston vs. Arizona State University

When: Friday at 6:30 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday at 1 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Saturday, May 10

Family Fun at the Square

When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Stop by The Square PHX for free, drop-in family activities on Saturday, May 10th! Join us on the porch of the Shop the Square Museum Store for a themed craft, activities, and games.

MOMAPALOOZA!

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free event

Join Family Fun Arizona for the free 5th Annual Momapalooza Festival on Saturday, May 10th at the Arizona Boardwalk, featuring live entertainment with DJ Flo, games, bounce houses, face painting, local vendors, delicious food, and big prize giveaways. Celebrate Mom with a fun-filled day of shopping, playing, relaxing, and making memories the whole family will enjoy!

Metro Phoenix Night Market

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: AZ International Marketplace, Mesa

Cost: Free event

The Metro Phoenix Night Market is a free monthly night market. The night market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this Asian food festival. This food festival is about highlighting the diversity of food and an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their food.

8 Second Saturday Rodeo Series

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Buck-N-Rodeo Grounds at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: $15 general admission

Welcome to the Buck-N Rodeo Grounds’ 8 Second Saturday Rodeo series! This thrilling showdeo is jam-packed with mutton bustin’, calf riding, steer riding, and bull riding, as well as family-friendly yard games, inflatables, food trucks, bars, giveaways, live music, and so much more!

Bay Area Panthers vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 6:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Billy Currington With Eli Young Band

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mesa Amphitheatre

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Country star Billy Currington is set to perform live at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Amphitheatre, joined by the Eli Young Band for an energetic evening of music. Tickets for the show start at $65.

Don Felder

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Picture this: The lights dim, the first chords of Hotel California fill the air, and you’re instantly transported to rock ‘n’ roll heaven. That’s what’s waiting for you at The Showroom when Don Felder, former lead guitarist of The Eagles, takes the stage.

Ha*Ash

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Sunday, May 11

Preseason: Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35