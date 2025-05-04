DEALS: Cinco de Mayo deals, Mother's Day freebies and more Valley discounts

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley this week, May 5-11.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



The Mexicano : The weekend-long fiesta will include specials like $4 Mexican Candy Shots and $12 passion fruit palomas. From May 3-5, the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Corona! Restrictions may apply.

: The weekend-long fiesta will include specials like $4 Mexican Candy Shots and $12 passion fruit palomas. From May 3-5, the first 100 guests will receive a complimentary Corona! Restrictions may apply. Diego Pops : Cinco de Mayo weekend promotions will include a $20 taco special – get 5 tacos (no mix & match) loaded with your choice of steak or chicken, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese.

: Cinco de Mayo weekend promotions will include a $20 taco special – get 5 tacos (no mix & match) loaded with your choice of steak or chicken, topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese. Tocaya is bringing the fiesta with a special catering offer! Now through May 5, guests who order $150+ on any catering package for pickup or delivery will receive a FREE 20 oz. guacamole — perfect for fueling the celebrations* (use code CINCO at checkout).

Portillo's Surprise : $1 cake slices will be available with the purchase of an entrée only on May 7, to celebrate their one-year anniversary in the Prasada area!

: $1 cake slices will be available with the purchase of an entrée only on May 7, to celebrate their one-year anniversary in the Prasada area! Cantina Gueros : The West Valley hotspot is turning up the flavor with $5 specials from Thursday, May 1-5! Sip on $5 drafts, bottles, margaritas, and candy shots, and snack on queso, guac, elote, and cheese crisps—all for just five bucks.

: The West Valley hotspot is turning up the flavor with $5 specials from Thursday, May 1-5! Sip on $5 drafts, bottles, margaritas, and candy shots, and snack on queso, guac, elote, and cheese crisps—all for just five bucks. The Hot Chick: In celebration of Cinco de Mayo weekend, The Hot Chick will be offering specials May 2 – May 5, including $14 Reposado Margaritas and $30 Corona or Estrella beer buckets

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo weekend, The Hot Chick will be offering specials May 2 – May 5, including $14 Reposado Margaritas and $30 Corona or Estrella beer buckets Over Easy : The popular breakfast spot will be serving $5 Micheladas May 3-5 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo at all 17 Arizona locations.

: The popular breakfast spot will be serving $5 Micheladas May 3-5 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo at all 17 Arizona locations. From May 1-5, Baja Fresh is offering $5.55 off $20 or more pre-tax when you place an order online at bajafresh.com. Use the code CINCO when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a Club Baja Rewards member or sign up for a free loyalty rewards account to get the offer.

is offering or more pre-tax when you place an order online at bajafresh.com. Use the code CINCO when placing an online order to get this limited-time offer. Must be a Club Baja Rewards member or sign up for a free loyalty rewards account to get the offer. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long at 810 Entertainment at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. From open to close, May 2-5, enjoy deals on margaritas, as well as a bowling special. Get a house margarita for $5, a top-shelf margarita for $6, or a Cadillac margarita for $8. Take advantage of a $25 bowling special, which is good for one hour of play on one lane, for up to eight players. Shoe rental is additional, and online reservations are required.

at CityScape in downtown Phoenix. From open to close, May 2-5, enjoy deals on margaritas, as well as a bowling special. Get a house margarita for $5, a top-shelf margarita for $6, or a Cadillac margarita for $8. Take advantage of a $25 bowling special, which is good for one hour of play on one lane, for up to eight players. Shoe rental is additional, and online reservations are required. Twin Peaks is offering ½ priced wine by the glass, $5 Sangria, $5 Mimosas, $8 Classic Mule, $9 Crown Apple Mule, $9 Irish Mule, $9 Kentucky Mule, and a $9 Mezcal Passion Fruit on Mother’s Day.

is offering ½ priced wine by the glass, $5 Sangria, $5 Mimosas, $8 Classic Mule, $9 Crown Apple Mule, $9 Irish Mule, $9 Kentucky Mule, and a $9 Mezcal Passion Fruit on Mother’s Day. Brody’s Italian is celebrating Mother’s Day with a free mini cannoli for moms!

Celebrate Mexican Mother’s Day on May 10th and Mother’s Day on May 11th at Angry Crab Shack . All moms who dine with us will receive a complimentary flower, plus enjoy $5 off our signature Shack Trio and $6 Pick-Your-Flavor MOM-osas.

. All moms who dine with us will receive a complimentary flower, plus enjoy $5 off our signature Shack Trio and $6 Pick-Your-Flavor MOM-osas. On Sunday, May 11, every mom who comes in to enjoy a Mother’s Day meal at any Chompie’s restaurant around the valley will receive a free mini cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting.

restaurant around the valley will receive a free mini cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting. Casa Amigos in Old Town Scottsdale is bringing the heat this Cinco de Mayo with the ultimate $5 fiesta lineup all weekend long with Casa Margaritas, Mexican Candy Shots and Dos Equis Beers.

this Cinco de Mayo with the ultimate $5 fiesta lineup all weekend long with Casa Margaritas, Mexican Candy Shots and Dos Equis Beers. Macayo’s Mexican Food : On Monday, May 5, guests can enjoy a variety of dine-in specials and Macayo Takeout, like $4 Dos XX Lager Bottles, $6 Corazon Blanco Shots, $8 Cinco Margaritas, margaritas to-go, $10 a La Carte Chimis, sides from 79 cents to $1.49, and more.

: On Monday, May 5, guests can enjoy a variety of dine-in specials and Macayo Takeout, like $4 Dos XX Lager Bottles, $6 Corazon Blanco Shots, $8 Cinco Margaritas, margaritas to-go, $10 a La Carte Chimis, sides from 79 cents to $1.49, and more. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. Burger chain Fatburger is offering its Baby Fat burger for $5.99 through June 30 via www.fatburger.com with code BABYFAT5, or in-store at participating locations.

Peter Piper Pizza : For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day.

: For under $25, guests can purchase the Dinner & Play Value deal, which includes a large one-topping pizza, four drinks and 50 game points (one point per play), at participating locations only. The deal is valid all day, every day. The Italian Daughter: Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more.

Check out daily deals like Martini Monday ($5 martinis), Tortellini Tuesday ($5 tortellini with your choice of sauce), Wine Down Wednesday (half-off bottles of wine under $100), and more. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Dave & Buster's at Tempe Marketplace offers $5 plates and $5 drinks all day, every day.

Recreo Cantina : All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more.

: All day, every day at the bar top, get happy hour specials like $5 well drinks, $2 off appetizers, and more. Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop' s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie.

s new $7.99 Sammie Combo includes a "My Deli" sandwich in the Sammie size with the choice of turkey, roast beef, or ham with cheese and the works (mayo, mustard, garlic sauce, tomato, onion, pickles, pepperoncinis, lettuce) served on any the brand's signature bread options. The Sammie Combo also comes with chips, a fountain drink, and a chocolate chip cookie. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. HALO Animal Rescue : Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here.

: Can you help give one of these animal shelter long-timers a forever home? Some of these pets have been up for adoption for upwards of a year and some of their adoption fees are waived. See all adoptable pets from HALO here. Arizona Animal Welfare League: Any pets older than 1 year will have waived adoption fees, thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters initiative, taking place May 1-15.

Any pets older than 1 year will have waived adoption fees, thanks to BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters initiative, taking place May 1-15. Hope’s Closet : Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every first Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Unwind midweek with 50% off all wine bottles every Wednesday at Kasai Japanese Steakhouse.

Stop by Jack & Leo's DIY Flower Bar at Desert Ridge on Saturday, May 10, from 1-5 p.m., where you can make a personalized bouquet for Mom! The first 25 guests will receive a free bouquet while supplies last.

at Desert Ridge on Saturday, May 10, from 1-5 p.m., where you can make a personalized bouquet for Mom! The first 25 guests will receive a free bouquet while supplies last. RA Sushi in North Scottsdale and Benihana in Chandler are offering a limited-time Mother’s Day gift card promotion until May 11. During this period, you can purchase a $200 gift card and receive a $60 bonus card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid for redemption between May 12 and June 23.

in North Scottsdale and in Chandler are offering a limited-time Mother’s Day gift card promotion until May 11. During this period, you can purchase a $200 gift card and receive a $60 bonus card or buy a $50 gift card and get a $10 bonus card. The bonus cards are valid for redemption between May 12 and June 23. Fazoli’s : Moms can enjoy a free Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with the purchase of any entrée using code Mother25 at participating locations, from May 9-11.

: Moms can enjoy a free Fettuccine Alfredo or Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Marinara with the purchase of any entrée using code Mother25 at participating locations, from May 9-11. Native Grill & Wings : Whether she likes sweet or savory, treat mom to an order of FREE Native Buffalo Fries or a Native Cookie Sundae on Mother’s Day with the purchase of an entree at participating locations.

: Whether she likes sweet or savory, treat mom to an order of FREE Native Buffalo Fries or a Native Cookie Sundae on Mother’s Day with the purchase of an entree at participating locations. From May 1-11, Thai Chili 2 Go is offering a bonus gift card special—those who purchase a $100 e-gift card will receive a free $20 bonus gift card to give to the special mom in their life. On Mother’s Day, May 11, those treating Mom to a scrumptious Thai meal from Thai Chili 2 Go can use code: MOM to receive 50% off a second entrée with the purchase of another entrée at the original price. This offer is exclusive to orders made online or via the TC2GO app.

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is saying thank you to healthcare heroes with a meal discount during National Nurses Week (May 6-12)! Throughout the week, nurses who dine in at any one of Mesquite’s ten Valley locations can receive 25% off their order with presentation of ID at checkout.

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex is saying ‘thank you’ to the Valley’s educators with a discount during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5-9)! During Teacher Appreciation Week, educators and faculty who visit any of Mesquite’s 10 Valley locations and present their school ID at checkout can receive 25% off their entire order.

is saying ‘thank you’ to the Valley’s educators with a discount during Teacher Appreciation Week (May 5-9)! During Teacher Appreciation Week, educators and faculty who visit any of Mesquite’s 10 Valley locations and present their school ID at checkout can receive 25% off their entire order. From May 5–9, Vitality Bowls is honoring teachers with 20% off all orders for those who show a valid teacher ID.

is honoring teachers with 20% off all orders for those who show a valid teacher ID. Over Easy: During Teacher Appreciation Week at all locations, teachers can enjoy a FREE cup of Over Easy’s premium Press coffee. Offer valid with proof of school ID.

During Teacher Appreciation Week at all locations, teachers can enjoy a FREE cup of Over Easy’s premium Press coffee. Offer valid with proof of school ID. Royale Kitchen + Cocktails is offering a 20% discount to all educators with a valid educator ID during Teacher Appreciation Week.

is offering a 20% discount to all educators with a valid educator ID during Teacher Appreciation Week. Rainbow Ryders: Local hot air balloon company Rainbow Ryders is saying thank you to educators with a special gift certificate offer of $165 per person for a breathtaking hot air balloon adventure. Use promo code “TEACHER2025” at checkout. For more information or to reserve your flight, visit https://rainbowryders.com.

Local hot air balloon company Rainbow Ryders is saying thank you to educators with a special gift certificate offer of $165 per person for a breathtaking hot air balloon adventure. Use promo code “TEACHER2025” at checkout. For more information or to reserve your flight, visit https://rainbowryders.com. Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey : Educators enjoy 20% off their bill at Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey in Phoenix during Teacher Appreciation Week with a valid educator ID.

: Educators enjoy 20% off their bill at Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey in Phoenix during Teacher Appreciation Week with a valid educator ID. In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, Westside Concepts is offering educators 50% off their meal at Haymaker and Copper & Sage, all day from May 5–9, with a valid educator ID.

is offering educators 50% off their meal at Haymaker and Copper & Sage, all day from May 5–9, with a valid educator ID. Teachers can enjoy a FREE dessert with the purchase of an entrée (dine-in only) when they present a valid educator ID. This offer is available May 5-9 at Aftermath Bar & Kitchen in Phoenix, as well as Born & Bred with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale.

in Phoenix, as well as with locations in Chandler and Scottsdale. Hash Kitchen : During Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-12, teachers who dine at Hash Kitchen will receive a 10% discount with proof of educator ID. Restrictions may apply. Seven Valley locations.

: During Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-12, teachers who dine at Hash Kitchen will receive a 10% discount with proof of educator ID. Restrictions may apply. Seven Valley locations. From May 1 through June 12, Habit Burger & Grill will roll out its first-ever Hometown Heroes program, offering a free #1 Double Charburger with Cheese every Thursday to teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders. All that’s required is a uniform or valid ID and a $2 minimum purchase.

will roll out its first-ever Hometown Heroes program, offering a free #1 Double Charburger with Cheese every Thursday to teachers, nurses, firefighters, EMTs, military service members, and other first responders. All that’s required is a uniform or valid ID and a $2 minimum purchase. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is saying thank you with 15% off for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9.

is saying thank you with 15% off for educators during Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5-9. Peter Piper Pizza is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a free 7” 1-topping personal pizza to all teachers from May 5-9, available from 3-7 p.m. Offer available only to teachers with a valid with school ID at Arizona and Albuquerque locations.

is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by offering a free 7” 1-topping personal pizza to all teachers from May 5-9, available from 3-7 p.m. Offer available only to teachers with a valid with school ID at Arizona and Albuquerque locations. From May 5–9, DoodleFace Crayon Boards — the sustainable, smudge-free alternative to dry-erase markers — will be 20% off at doodleface.org and Amazon. The code is 20LOVETEACH.

— the sustainable, smudge-free alternative to dry-erase markers — will be 20% off at doodleface.org and Amazon. The code is 20LOVETEACH. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Arizona Science Center : As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

: As a Blue Star Museum, the Science Center features a very special benefit for all active-duty military personnel. Each year, beginning Armed Forces Day through Labor Day, general admission tickets to the Center are FREE for active duty personnel and up to five family members. Qualifying Active Duty Personnel include the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, National Guardsmen (regardless of status), U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Phoenix Art Museum: All Maricopa County Community Colleges students enjoy free general admission to PhxArt, including admission into special-engagement exhibitions. Active student ID required.

Things to do



On Mother’s Day, C2 Tactical is celebrating Mother’s Day at the Tempe or Scottsdale C2 Tactical location with free range time all day for moms!

is celebrating Mother’s Day at the Tempe or Scottsdale C2 Tactical location with free range time all day for moms! On Sunday, May 11, moms, grandmas and aunts will receive free general admission with a paid child general admission ticket to Arizona Science Center . Make sure to use the promo code MOM2025 in person only!

. Make sure to use the promo code MOM2025 in person only! Dave & Buster's Tempe: For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card!

For just $19.99, you can enjoy a delicious entrée, any fountain drink, and a $10 Power Card! Main Event is offering an exclusive limited-time “All You Can Play” deal for $14.99 per person, plus a complimentary $10 Fun Card; allowing families to play for just $4.99 per person. Guests can take advantage of this offer and enjoy unlimited access to more than 140 interactive games and activities, including laser tag, bowling, arcade games, mini golf, immersive virtual reality experiences, and much more – all under one roof.

Get ready to level up your mini golf game! From Monday through Thursday, all day, enjoy 50% off your second game at Puttshack .

. Phoenix Art Museum : Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students.

: Pay-What-You-Wish Wednesdays allows you to make a donation of your choice for general admission entry. They also offer $10 off memberships when purchased on-site. Special exhibition admissions tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth 17 and younger, and FREE for museum members and Maricopa County Colleges students. The Pickleball Space in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here.

in Glendale offers free introductory classes to learn the popular sport! Lessons are scheduled and limited to the first eight people who register for each class. See the schedule and sign up here. Chicken N' Pickle in Glendale provides a free pickleball space for teens on Sundays from 8-10 p.m. to play for free.

