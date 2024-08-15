Things to do: Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, Unicorn World, Shaboozey, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Live!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these fun events happening around the Valley on August 16-18.

Friday, August 16

Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame

When: Friday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $17

Based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s sweeping score and powerful story set in fifteenth-century Paris. Produced by Valley Youth Theatre.

Jenny Kaufman

Nurse John

When: August 16-18

Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

John Dela Cruz, aka Nurse John, is performing comedy this weekend! His relatable humor has garnered over 10 million followers and growing across his social media platforms. In addition to a massive social following, John also hosts the wildly popular podcast 'I Beg Your Pardon' which shines a light on the ups and downs of the healthcare industry.

LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, Corey Feldman, N8NO Face, Riff Raff and more

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: GA Lawn Tickets start at $45.65

Limp Bizkit, BONES, Corey Feldman, N8NO Face, Riff Raff and more will be performing the LOSERVILLE 2024 Tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: The Farewell Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $39

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is putting on 'The Farewell Tour' at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Friday at 8 p.m.

Mark Zaleski/AP The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band arrives for the Americana Music Association Honors & Awards Show Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Saturday, August 17

Unicorn World

When: August 17-18

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $32.95

The magical wonderland of Unicorn World is coming to the WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy life-sized animatronic unicorns, an enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations, a rainbow arch, and so much more.

Shaboozey

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $99

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Shaboozey performs at Outside Lands Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in San Francisco, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Disco in the Desert: A Night of '70's Nostalgia!

When: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets are $55

Sunday, August 18

PhxArt Family Funday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free Admission

Enjoy free admission to the Phoenix Art Museum on Sunday for PhxArt Family Funday!

Olympians Return: Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $39

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Brian Posehn at Phoenix Standup Live

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Writer, actor, and stand-up comedian Brian Posehn is performing at the Phoenix Stand Up on Sunday night at 7 p.m.

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Brian Posehn arrives at the LA Premiere of "Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits and Monsters" at The Hollywood Roosevelt on Wednesday, July 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

The Alan Parsons Live Project: Reset and Power Back On Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Alan Parsons, born into an entertainment legacy, rose to fame as an engineer on The Beatles’ final albums and Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon.” In 1975, he co-founded The Alan Parsons Project (APP), delivering hits like “Eye in the Sky” and “Ammonia Avenue.” His new tour, “Reset and Power Back On” is one you don’t want to miss!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Live!

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $52

Get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding LIVE on-stage!