Things to do: Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame, Unicorn World, Shaboozey, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Live!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these fun events happening around the Valley on August 16-18.
Friday, August 16
Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame
When: Friday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $17
Based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s sweeping score and powerful story set in fifteenth-century Paris. Produced by Valley Youth Theatre.
When: August 16-18
Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
John Dela Cruz, aka Nurse John, is performing comedy this weekend! His relatable humor has garnered over 10 million followers and growing across his social media platforms. In addition to a massive social following, John also hosts the wildly popular podcast 'I Beg Your Pardon' which shines a light on the ups and downs of the healthcare industry.
LOSERVILLE 2024: Limp Bizkit, BONES, Corey Feldman, N8NO Face, Riff Raff and more
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: GA Lawn Tickets start at $45.65
Limp Bizkit, BONES, Corey Feldman, N8NO Face, Riff Raff and more will be performing the LOSERVILLE 2024 Tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: The Farewell Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $39
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is putting on 'The Farewell Tour' at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Friday at 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 17
When: August 17-18
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $32.95
The magical wonderland of Unicorn World is coming to the WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday! Enjoy life-sized animatronic unicorns, an enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations, a rainbow arch, and so much more.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $99
Disco in the Desert: A Night of '70's Nostalgia!
When: 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Where: The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets are $55
Sunday, August 18
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Enjoy free admission to the Phoenix Art Museum on Sunday for PhxArt Family Funday!
Olympians Return: Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $39
The Phoenix Mercury will host the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center on Sunday at 6 p.m.
3 games in 4 days, oh we're back!
Sunday’s tickets: https://t.co/Oa273wxVnM 🎟️ pic.twitter.com/xBd727hV7u
Brian Posehn at Phoenix Standup Live
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Stand Up Live Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Writer, actor, and stand-up comedian Brian Posehn is performing at the Phoenix Stand Up on Sunday night at 7 p.m.
The Alan Parsons Live Project: Reset and Power Back On Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Alan Parsons, born into an entertainment legacy, rose to fame as an engineer on The Beatles’ final albums and Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side Of The Moon.” In 1975, he co-founded The Alan Parsons Project (APP), delivering hits like “Eye in the Sky” and “Ammonia Avenue.” His new tour, “Reset and Power Back On” is one you don’t want to miss!
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Live!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $52
Get ready to experience the high kicks and low splits of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9th Season unfolding LIVE on-stage!
THIS WEEK! 🌟 Here's what you need to know if you're coming to a show:— Arizona Financial Theatre (@AZFinancialThtr) August 12, 2024
💫 8/12: @wallowsmusic
🎶 8/15: @janesaddiction & #LoveAndRockets
🤘 8/16: @Halestorm & @IPrevailBand
💖 8/18: @RuPaulsDragRace All Stars LIVE
🎟️ Get tickets to these shows & more at: https://t.co/HPdhsy48sF pic.twitter.com/ytAeRMsHNG