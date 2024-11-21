Things to do: Desert Sky Music Festival, Gilbert Days Festival, Thriftapalooza, Usher, Larry David

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 22-24.

Friday, November 22

Gilbert Days Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday - Saturday

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Cost: $5 online in advance, $10 at the gate, free for kids 12 and under

Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for live music, food and drinks, local shopping, and family fun this fall! This two-day Gilbert Days Festival is a celebration of our community. The 2024 festival will take place from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23. Don't forget to check out our family fun area, featuring 10+ inflatables and backyard games at no additional charge. All activities inside the event are FREE!

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Masterfully composed with original songs, timeless carols, and the nostalgic art of a live radio broadcast, Miracle on 34th Street reminds us that the greatest gifts transcend the material, found within the boundless wonder of an open heart and mind.

The Phoenix Theatre Company

Die Hard: A Christmas Story

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Playhouse on the Park Theater at 1850 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Yippie Ki-Yay, puppet lovers! All Puppet Players R-rated holiday tradition is back for its seventh year! While most families will deposit their holiday cheer with Scrooge and friends, the All Puppet Players offer an alternative that includes John McClane saving his wife from master criminal Hans Gruber during a Christmas party. Nothing is safe and no holiday memory is unsoiled while the puppets wreak havoc on Christmas and bring the holiday spirit to all good little children 17 and up. There will be caroling, and gun-fights, curse words, and all the puppet anarchy you can shake a yule log at. Welcome to the party, pal!

All Puppet Players

A Conversation with Larry David

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $92

Get ready to laugh! Larry David is coming to the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix on Friday. If you’re a fan of Seinfeld or Curb Your Enthusiasm, you won’t want to miss seeing his hilarious take on, well, everything!

Saturday, November 23

Thriftapalooza

When: Saturday at 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | Sunday at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Tickets start at $5

Join us for a unique thrifting experience! Thriftapalooza is more than just a secondhand shopping event - it's a celebration of conscious consumption and sustainable living. With a diverse range of gently used items available, you're sure to find something you love. Plus, by shopping with us, you're supporting a circular economy and reducing waste. Don't miss out on this opportunity to score great deals and make a positive impact on the environment.

Thriftapalooza

Desert Sky Music Festival: Walker Hayes, Eli Young Band and more

When: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Mesa Riverview at 2100 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Mesa,

Cost: $48 general admission, $28 kids 12 and under

The Desert Sky Music Festival kicks off this Saturday! Enjoy country music artists like Walker Hayes, Eli Young Band, Avery Anna, and more.

AP Images

ASU Homecoming: No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 ASU

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $300

The No. 21 ASU Sun Devils will host No. 14 BYU for Homecoming on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Party at our place 😈🆚: BYU🗓️: November 23rd ⏰: 1:30 PM AZT📍: Mountain America Stadium 📺: ESPN#ForksUp /// #ActivateTheValley pic.twitter.com/l5g3fnYOLM — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 20, 2024

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Standing room tickets start at $30

His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

Usher: Past Present Future

When: Saturday & Sunday at 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Due to incredible fan demand, multi-platinum, 8-time GRAMMY award-winning global entertainment icon USHER, has extended his massive 2024 North America tour, USHER: Past Present Future, coming to Footprint Center on November 23 and 24!

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Yuridia: Sin Llorar US Tour 2024

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Sunday, November 24

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Last year’s holiday smash hit Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer returns! Follow the delightful journey of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they encounter the Abominable Snowman and journey to the land of Misfit Toys. With projection magic and incredible costumes, the iconic stop-motion sensation truly jumps from the TV to the stage!

Youth Mariachi Concert

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission, RSVP in advance

Rosie’s House invites you to a Youth Mariachi Concert on November 24 at the Herberger Theater Center! Our acclaimed Rosie’s House Mariachi ensembles will be joined by Mariachi Panteras de Oro from Maryvale High School to ring in the season with beloved holiday classics and a celebration of Mexico's rich musical traditions.

——