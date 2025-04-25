Things to do: Dbacks, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, Women’s Expo, The Wailers, Día del Niño, more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on April 25-27.
Friday, April 25
Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Atlanta Braves for a weekend series at Chase Field.
Phoenix Symphony Presents: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Beethoven’s ninth and final symphony, premiered years after illness left the composer completely deaf, revolutionized the symphonic form with vocal soloists and a chorus joining the orchestra. Tito Muñoz leads four vocal soloists, The Phoenix Symphony Chorus and orchestra in this orchestral masterpiece.
When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35.90
Comedian Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is bringing her stand-up comedy to the Valley this weekend with two shows both Friday and Saturday.
Saturday, April 26
Arizona Women’s Expo + Great Food Expo
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $5 online admission, $10 at the door
The Arizona Women's Expo is a dynamic two-day event at the Phoenix Convention Center, showcasing the latest in fashion, beauty, health, and lifestyle. Attendees can enjoy celebrity guest speakers, pop-up boutiques, beauty treatments, inspiring seminars, and hands-on workshops tailored to women's interests.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, A Concert
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Herberger Theater Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $69
Arizona Musicfest, in collaboration with the Herberger Theater Center, is excited to present one of the most beloved American musicals of all time, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel. This iconic work celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025.Featuring unforgettable songs including “If I Loved You” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” this timeless Broadway classic has been praised for its poignant storyline, memorable characters, and unforgettable score.
IFL: Northern Arizona Wranglers vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 6:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $15
USL: San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15
When: 8 p.m.
Where: The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $40
The Wailers, legends of '70s reggae, bring their timeless hits and Bob Marley's classics to The Showroom at Talking Stick Resort this Saturday at 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 27
When: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Gates open at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free for children ages 12 and under (and up to two adults)
The Heard Museum is excited to host our annual celebration of Children’s Day, Día del Niño, with an emphasis on sculpture. Experience Indigenous Creativity through the art, music, and dance of Latine communities, and enjoy the sculptural works of Bob Haozous in A Retrospective View.
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 30 N 56th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Cost: Free admission
Celebrate books, local authors, and community at the Arizona Author Book Festival on Sunday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy free books for kids, tote bags for adults, author talks, crafts, shopping, and live demos—all while supporting autism acceptance through SEEDs for Autism.
Free Spring Butterfly Festival
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free event
Butterfly Wonderland Foundation presents this FREE family-friendly festival in appreciation of our amazing butterflies. Enjoy a special butterfly release at noon, children’s crafts, games, face painting, fun tattoos, ASU’s Insect Lab, and free butterfly-themed gifts while supplies last.