Things to do: Barrett-Jackson, Tempe Blooms, Phoenix Food Fest, Scottsdale Book Festival & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 23-25.
Friday, January 23
Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $28
For more than five decades, enthusiasts from all over the world have flocked to Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions in Scottsdale. Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry and hobby, the Scottsdale Auction is a world-class automotive lifestyle event where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique, and valuable automobiles are on display and will cross the block in front of a global audience ‒ in-person, on live television and streaming.
Taiyou Con: Arizona’s Anime Convention
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Mesa Convention Center
Cost: Tickets start at $34
Taiyou Con is a family-friendly 3-day anime convention and Japanese festival at the Mesa Convention Center! We are an introduction to all things Asian pop culture – anime, cosplay, video games, K-Pop, Asian food trucks, and much more with over 300 hours of interactive activities.
When: Friday & Saturday at 7 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
He’s back – and he’s funnier than ever! Catch the legendary Chris Tucker live at The Showroom for two unforgettable nights! From “Rush Hour” to “Friday,” this global superstar’s lightning-fast wit and iconic storytelling have made him one of the most magnetic performers on stage.
Drai's Nightclub with appearance by 50 Cent
When: 10:30 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Get ready as legendary Las Vegas hotspot Drai’s Nightclub brings its unmistakable sound, style, and swagger to Arizona, transforming the Wild Horse Pass Showroom into a full-scale, immersive nightlife spectacle.
Saturday, January 24
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free event
Tempe Blooms is an award-winning, free floral and arts showcase that transforms Downtown Tempe into a blooming wonderland. Expect 20 large-scale floral installations crafted by valley designers, live mural painting, rotating live music, a flower‑inspired market, and “flowerful specials” from local businesses!
Phoenix Food Fair: Lunar New Year Edition
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: $15 admission
The Phoenix Food Fair: Lunar New Year Edition returns Jan. 24–25, transforming Tempe’s Kiwanis Park into a two-night celebration of food, culture and tradition. The event features a dragon parade, water lantern release, live performances, vendors and family-friendly activities marking the Lunar New Year.
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free event
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: Free event
The Scottsdale Book Festival is set to fill the Scottsdale Civic Center lawn on Saturday with over 150 authors, family-friendly activities, food vendors, live entertainment, author talks and book signings — all free and open to the public. This outdoor celebration of literacy and community invites readers of all ages to discover new stories, meet writers face-to-face, and enjoy a full day of creativity and fun in downtown Scottsdale.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: General admission is $30
Step Afrika!’s signature work The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence is based on Lawrence’s iconic painting series that chart the story of African Americans moving from the South to the North in the early 1900s. Each piece uses the images, color palette, and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.
MBB: Cincinnati vs. Arizona State
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $27.25
ASU will take on Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 25
When: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Warehouse 215, Phoenix
Cost: $45 admission
Soup is the great international food. Whether it’s chili, minestrone, pho, pozole, French onion, you name it, soup warms our hearts and reminds us of home. Join us for the inaugural Arizona Soup Festival, where you’ll get to try soups from Arizona’s best restaurants and chefs, all in one place.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Suns will host the Miami Heat on Sunday at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.