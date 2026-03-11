Firefighters battle large fire at apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, leaving dozens of people displaced.

Crews were first called to an apartment complex near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Video from the scene showed large flames and smoke coming from the top floor of one of the three-story residential buildings.

The call was upgraded to a first-alarm response by the fire department due to the size of the building, which experienced a partial roof collapse due to the fire.

ABC15 spoke with residents who had been evacuated, including two who said they opened the door to their apartment and saw flames were "coming right at them." They described the experience as "terrifying."

There is no word yet on the extent of damage, but Phoenix Fire officials say about 20 units were affected. Crews say about 30 people are displaced, and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.