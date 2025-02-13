Things To Do: AZ Strong Beer Festival, Ballet Arizona Presents 'Frida' and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on February 14-16.

Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor

Ballet Arizona Presents “Frida” with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Phoenix Symphony Hall

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Ballet Arizona proudly presents the U.S. premiere of Frida—a breathtaking ballet that brings the world of Frida Kahlo to life. With stunning choreography by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and a mesmerizing score by Peter Salem, this production captures the passion, pain, and magic of one of the 20th century’s most influential artists. Don’t miss this extraordinary event! Join Ballet Arizona at Symphony Hall from February 13-16, 2025, and witness Frida Kahlo’s world come alive through dance.

Friday, February 14

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $15 adults | 17 and under free

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is celebrating 70 years in the Valley! Check out the world’s largest Arabian horse show at Westworld of Scottsdale Friday through Sunday. Enjoy competitions, a shopping expo, and over two thousand horses vying for more than $1 million in prize money.

Brian Regan

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $73.50

Comedian Brian Regan is performing standup at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m.

Valentine's Super Love Jam

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Love will be in the air at Footprint Center on Friday for Valentine’s Night! It’s one of the biggest Valentine's Super Love Jam concerts ever! This year’s lineup includes one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner KEITH SWEAT. The King of Love Jams will be live on stage for a spectacular show also featuring READY FOR THE WORLD, HEATWAVE, THE JETS, The Original MARY JANE GIRLS (Maxi and Cheri), FORCE MD’s and more!

Valentine's Super Love Jam

Saturday, February 15

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

When: Saturday - Sunday | 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $26

The 35th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest is a culmination of dozens of community members that show up as dedicated staff, emcees, singers, families, and supporters. This annual event attracts over 100 dancers from diverse tribal backgrounds throughout Turtle Island, displaying their masterful skills and carrying on the traditions of hoop dance.

Jurassic Fight Night Meet & Greet

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free admission

See all your favorite Dino fighters as they get ready for another round of carnivore chaos! This event will feature meet and greets, photo ops, and interviews with the different Dino fighters from Jurassic Fight Night. Other activities include face painting, live reptiles, games, music and more!

Arizona Boardwalk

Free Family Fun Saturdays: Mardi Gras

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona Center at 455 N 3rd St, Phoenix

Cost: Free admission

Join the Arizona Center for a free festive family-fun Saturday celebrating Mardi Gras with free giveaways, music, food, artisan vendors and kids crafts.

Arizona Center

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

When: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: $65 general admission, $20 designated driver tickets

Arizona’s biggest craft beer festival returns to Salt River Fields this weekend! Enjoy an expanded lineup featuring 500+ beers, ciders, meads and more, including low-alcohol or even non-alcoholic brews. You can also check out delicious food trucks, live music, and so much more.

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

Utah vs. ASU (WBB)

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $20

TCU vs. ASU (MBB)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $10

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $38

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

Ballet Folklorico de Mexico de Amalia Hernandez

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $38

Amalia Hernández was a dancer and choreographer, founder of the Ballet Folklórico de México in 1952. Hernández began a long journey through Mexican culture that would lead her to rescue the traditional dances around Mexico. She managed to project to the world the beauty of our country through movement, from pre-Columbian cultures and Spanish influences to the revolutionary times.

Mesa Arts Center

Sunday, February 16

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more!