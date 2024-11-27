Watch Now
Things to do: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Holiday Pops with Phoenix Symphony, Beauty and the Beast

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening on November 29 - December 1.

Friday, November 29

PJs in the Park: The Polar Express

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Patriots Park in CityScape, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Put on your coziest pajamas and enjoy some free holiday movies under the stars at Patriots Park in CityScape. PJs in the Park returns on Saturday, November 30 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a FREE screening of the holiday favorite “The Polar Express”, as well as a short feature film, "Frosty's Winter Wonderland", to kick off the night.

Arizona International Auto Show

When: Thursday - Sunday
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: Admission is $13 for adults, free for 12 and under

Get ready, Arizona! The highly anticipated Arizona International Auto Show is back and roaring into the Phoenix Convention Center (Halls 2-4)! Don’t miss your chance to experience the latest and greatest in the automotive world, all under one roof.

Holiday Pops at The Phoenix Symphony

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Jump joyfully into the season with our annual Holiday Pops! This sparkling performance will put you in a festive mood. Featuring carols and hymns from a variety of traditions, you’ll feel merry and bright at the most wonderful time of the year. Guest conductor Gerald Steichen leads the Symphony joined by the Phoenix Symphony Chorus.

Beauty and the Beast

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Tickets start around $50

This “tale as old as time,” reminds us to look beyond one’s exterior and find the beauty from within. Belle finds herself in the middle of a daring and magical adventure, attempting to rescue her beloved father from a terrible beast and offering herself in exchange for his freedom. She soon discovers that she is not the only prisoner held in the beast’s extraordinary castle.

Fantasy of Lights Street Parade + Tree Lighting

When: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Where: Mill Avenue, Tempe
Cost: Free Admission

A holiday tradition enjoyed by generations- the Fantasy of Lights Street Parade + Tree Lighting. Bring your family and friends to an event that kicks off the magic of the season with a street parade, tree lighting ceremony, live entertainment, Santa photos, and so much more!

Saturday, November 30

Native Holiday Market

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Tempe Center for the Arts
Cost: Free Admission

Tempe Center for the Arts presents the “OXDX Holiday Market.” Curated by local clothing and design label OXDX Clothing, this vibrant market showcases talented Arizona Indigenous artists and small businesses. Come and enjoy a festive day filled with unique holiday shopping, delicious food trucks, fry bread, music, and captivating performances.

West Coast Music Festival & Lowrider Show

When: 2 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $49

West Coast Music Festival & Lowrider Show kicks off on Saturday! Enjoy live performances from The Game, DJ Quik, MC Magic, and more at the Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds. Also check out the lowrider car and truck show, food and drink vendors, live tattoo artists, and other fun attractions.

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $130

The Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Sunday, December 1

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $115

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will make a stop at Footprint Center for the grand return of "THE LOST CHRISTMAS EVE", on stage for the first time since 2013. Expect an all-new, dazzling spectacle packed with pyrotechnics, lasers, and the incredible storytelling synonymous with TSO. The celebration continues with a high-energy second set featuring the group's greatest hits and fan favorites.

