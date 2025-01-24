Things to do: AZ Balloon Classic, Buckeye Days, Turf Paradise horse racing, Tempe Blooms, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on January 24-26.
Friday, January 24
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Goodyear Ballpark
Cost: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Free morning ascensions | $30 admission 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
The Arizona Balloon Classic takes flight this weekend! the sky will be filled with colorful hot-air balloons on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings for a spectacular sight of mass and color. Spectators can walk on the field and experience the balloon’s inflation and lift-off.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Buckeye Equestrian Center
Cost: Parade is free | Rodeo admission is $20 Adults, $15 for seniors and veterans, 10 & under - Free |
Put on your cowboy boots and go back in time as Buckeye Days brings history alive for us modern-day cowboys. Join us for a parade, vendors, food and more to celebrate the rich history of Buckeye. The parade kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m., festivities start at 10:30 a.m.! Enjoy events Friday through Sunday.
Turf Paradise celebrates 69th anniversary with live horse racing
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Turf Paradise
Cost: $5 admission
Turf Paradise, Arizona’s first sports franchise, is celebrating nearly seven decades in Phoenix. It will be offering a full card of live, local horse racing on Friday January 24th and Saturday January 25th. General admission is $5, general parking is free, and gates open at 11 a.m.
Katt Williams: Heaven On Earth Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $59
On the heels of his explosive Netflix comedy special, Woke Foke, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announces the 'Heaven on Earth Tour' with a stop at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Saturday, January 25
When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 am. - 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Tempe
Cost: Free admission
Experience Downtown Tempe in full bloom at this one-of-a-kind event. Stroll through the downtown district, transformed into a breathtaking floral wonderland, featuring 21 real & spectacular floral displays crafted by local floral designers. Watch 10 live mural creations come to life, shop from over 45 local vendors at our floral-inspired market, enjoy rotating live music across 10 locations, and indulge in flowerful specials from Downtown Tempe’s businesses.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $20
The Arizona Wine Festival returns to historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix this weekend! This two-day festival will feature over 20 Arizona wineries, 50 artists from across the nation, a variety of local artisans and vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.
When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Regional Park
Cost: Tickets start at $5
Truck-A-Palooza is a fun and affordable event for the whole family! Come learn about dozens of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, transport vehicles, tow trucks, public health and safety trucks, buses and more. There may even be some you’ve never seen before! Guests can climb inside, honk the horns, and flash the lights while talking to the men and women who drive these amazing trucks.
CARnival at the Children's Museum of Phoenix
When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Included with $17 museum admission
Let’s rev up the fun at the Museum’s annual CARnival—an epic car show for kids! Head to the North parking lot for a close-up look at an exciting lineup of vehicles, including police cruisers, trucks, jeeps, and more. It’s a racing good time you won’t want to miss!
When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Enjoy a free fun family-friendly celebration of our furry best friends! Check out fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and much more! Bring your friendly dog. Be a Sponsor, Vendor, Volunteer. Together we can do good and celebrate our furry family members!
When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $50 general admission
Sound and art converge at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 4, an audio x visual experience that takes over the Museum’s galleries and spaces.
College Basketball: No. 3 Iowa State vs. Arizona State
When: 12 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Arizona State will host No. Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m.
A Taste of Arizona Food and Wine
When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $99
Join us for Arizona’s most intimate food and beverage festival, where award-winning restaurants, bars, and beverage producers come together to serve delectable samples during a beautiful winter day! Indulge in an array of samples including tacos, burgers, beer, wine, and cocktails!
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m,.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at the Footprint Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $54
Musician Kenny G will be performing at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, January 26
Barrett-Jackson's 2025 Scottsdale Auction
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Click here for admission prices
January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is back! The organization broke the sales record for the 2024 Scottsdale auction with more than $207 million in cars and memorabilia sold throughout the event — a Barrett-Jackson single auction record!
—----