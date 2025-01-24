Things to do: AZ Balloon Classic, Buckeye Days, Turf Paradise horse racing, Tempe Blooms, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on January 24-26.

Friday, January 24

Arizona Balloon Classic

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Goodyear Ballpark

Cost: 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Free morning ascensions | $30 admission 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Arizona Balloon Classic takes flight this weekend! the sky will be filled with colorful hot-air balloons on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings for a spectacular sight of mass and color. Spectators can walk on the field and experience the balloon’s inflation and lift-off.

Buckeye Days

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Buckeye Equestrian Center

Cost: Parade is free | Rodeo admission is $20 Adults, $15 for seniors and veterans, 10 & under - Free |

Put on your cowboy boots and go back in time as Buckeye Days brings history alive for us modern-day cowboys. Join us for a parade, vendors, food and more to celebrate the rich history of Buckeye. The parade kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m., festivities start at 10:30 a.m.! Enjoy events Friday through Sunday.

Turf Paradise celebrates 69th anniversary with live horse racing

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Turf Paradise

Cost: $5 admission

Turf Paradise, Arizona’s first sports franchise, is celebrating nearly seven decades in Phoenix. It will be offering a full card of live, local horse racing on Friday January 24th and Saturday January 25th. General admission is $5, general parking is free, and gates open at 11 a.m.

Turf Paradise

Katt Williams: Heaven On Earth Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $59

On the heels of his explosive Netflix comedy special, Woke Foke, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announces the 'Heaven on Earth Tour' with a stop at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Footprint Center / Kat Williams

Saturday, January 25

Tempe Blooms

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 am. - 5 p.m.

Where: Downtown Tempe

Cost: Free admission

Experience Downtown Tempe in full bloom at this one-of-a-kind event. Stroll through the downtown district, transformed into a breathtaking floral wonderland, featuring 21 real & spectacular floral displays crafted by local floral designers. Watch 10 live mural creations come to life, shop from over 45 local vendors at our floral-inspired market, enjoy rotating live music across 10 locations, and indulge in flowerful specials from Downtown Tempe’s businesses.

Tempe Blooms Arianna Grainey/Downtown Tempe Authority

The Arizona Wine Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Heritage Square, Phoenix

Cost: Admission starts at $20

The Arizona Wine Festival returns to historic Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix this weekend! This two-day festival will feature over 20 Arizona wineries, 50 artists from across the nation, a variety of local artisans and vendors, food trucks and live entertainment.

The Arizona Wine Fesitval

Truck-A-Palooza

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Cost: Tickets start at $5

Truck-A-Palooza is a fun and affordable event for the whole family! Come learn about dozens of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, transport vehicles, tow trucks, public health and safety trucks, buses and more. There may even be some you’ve never seen before! Guests can climb inside, honk the horns, and flash the lights while talking to the men and women who drive these amazing trucks.

CARnival at the Children's Museum of Phoenix

When: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Included with $17 museum admission

Let’s rev up the fun at the Museum’s annual CARnival—an epic car show for kids! Head to the North parking lot for a close-up look at an exciting lineup of vehicles, including police cruisers, trucks, jeeps, and more. It’s a racing good time you won’t want to miss!

Children's Museum of Phoenix

Doggie Street Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Enjoy a free fun family-friendly celebration of our furry best friends! Check out fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and much more! Bring your friendly dog. Be a Sponsor, Vendor, Volunteer. Together we can do good and celebrate our furry family members!

Doggie Street Festival

PhxArt Amplified

When: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $50 general admission

Sound and art converge at PhxArt Amplified Vol. 4, an audio x visual experience that takes over the Museum’s galleries and spaces.

College Basketball: No. 3 Iowa State vs. Arizona State

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Arizona State will host No. Iowa State on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m.

Charlie Riedel/AP Arizona State Alston Mason drives during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 74-55. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A Taste of Arizona Food and Wine

When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $99

Join us for Arizona’s most intimate food and beverage festival, where award-winning restaurants, bars, and beverage producers come together to serve delectable samples during a beautiful winter day! Indulge in an array of samples including tacos, burgers, beer, wine, and cocktails!

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m,.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Washington Wizards at the Footprint Center on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker plays during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kenny G

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $54

Musician Kenny G will be performing at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP Kenny G performs at the Ryman Auditorium on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Sunday, January 26

Barrett-Jackson's 2025 Scottsdale Auction

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Click here for admission prices

January’s Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction is back! The organization broke the sales record for the 2024 Scottsdale auction with more than $207 million in cars and memorabilia sold throughout the event — a Barrett-Jackson single auction record!

