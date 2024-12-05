THINGS TO DO: APS Light Parade, The Nutcracker, Tempe Festival of the Arts and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events around the Valley on December 6-8.

Ballet Arizona is an ABC15 sponsor

The Nutcracker with live music by The Phoenix Symphony

When: December 6-8

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Ballet Arizona returns to Symphony Hall in grand fashion with this holiday classic. Celebrate the joy and wonder of the season with Ib Andersen’s The Nutcracker as Tchaikovsky’s cherished score is masterfully performed by The Phoenix Symphony. Follow Clara’s wintry adventures as she battles mischievous mice and charms the Sugar Plum Fairy. Whether this is your first Nutcracker or your 101st, this heartwarming tradition never fails to enchant and draw smiles from all!

Friday, December 6

Upper Deck Golf: Chase Field

When: December 6-8

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $89.99 - Must buy in sets of two

Play a round of golf inside Chase Field with Upper Deck Golf! The event, which will take place Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, gives fans an exclusive opportunity to play a round of golf inside the stadium. As part of the Upper Deck Golf event, fans will have a chance to play a round of golf throughout Chase Field, down to custom greens on the field below while enjoying great music, cold drinks, food and multiple golfing challenges at a clubhouse sports bar and festival area inside the stadium.

Arizona Diamondbacks / Upper Deck Golf

Tempe Festival of the Arts

When: December 6-8

Where: Mill Avenue, Tempe

Cost: Free

Tempe Festival of the Arts has a 50+ year history in Tempe and takes place in early December and early to mid-March each year. Featuring over 350 artists from around the world, it is one of the oldest festivals in the Southwest. The festival has grown to become a Tempe point of pride and a favorite of our residents and visitors. Guests enjoy artists from around the country, local music, a Kids Block and many great food options - all located on the streets of historic Mill Avenue.

Cirque Holiday with Phoenix Symphony

When: December 6-8

Where: Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Troupe Vertigo takes audiences on a spellbinding journey through the world of artistic movement accompanied by live music through the fusion of cirque acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theater. Led by Aloysia Gavre, formerly of the internationally renowned Cirque du Soleil, and by technical director Rex Camphuis, who comes from the fabled Pickle Family Circus, Troupe Vertigo joins The Phoenix Symphony to celebrate the holiday season.

Kimberly Akimbo: A New Musical

When: December 6-8

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $15

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

James "Murr" Murray: The Errors Tour

When: December 6-7

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Get ready to laugh! Best known as "Murr" on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers, James Murray will be performing comedy this weekend at Phoenix Stand Up Live.

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP James Murray attends the premiere of "Impractical Jokers: The Movie" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

ASU West Valley’s Winter Wonderland

When: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Center Mall and Delph Courtyard

Cost: Free

Enjoy sparkling holiday lights, sing along to live performances, partake in free holiday crafts, and indulge in festive treats. Best of all, it’s free and open to everyone in the community! Bundle up, bring your friends and family, and join in creating wonderful winter memories.

Saturday, December 7

APS Light Parade

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Starts at Central Ave. and Montebello Ave., Ends at 7th St. and Indian School Rd.

Cost: Free

Let every holiday shine! Kick off the holiday season with the 37th Annual APS Electric Light Parade on Saturday starting at 7 p.m.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Herberger Theater

When: December 7-8

Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Last year’s holiday smash hit Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer returns! Follow the delightful journey of Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, and Yukon Cornelius as they encounter the Abominable Snowman and journey to the land of Misfit Toys. With projection magic and incredible costumes, the iconic stop-motion sensation truly jumps from the TV to the stage! Filled with holiday hits like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Sam The Snowman floats across the stage and tells the story of Rudolph’s journey.

See Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Herberger Theater

Scottsdale Sparkle Christmas Market

When: December 7-8 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free

Enjoy beautiful holiday decor and great shopping from over 70 talented vendors! Plus, activities for kids include face painting, glitter tattoos, and character appearances. Free Outdoor Event! No Admission or Activity Fees Required!

Arizona Boardwalk

DTPHX Winter Wanderland

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Various locations around downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free events

Enjoy a full day of free progressive holiday performances, over-the-top holiday lights and décor, delicious food, drinks, and merriment. Featuring various performances – Winter Wanderland is a family-friendly celebration of Downtown’s rich performing arts, history, and culture.

DTPHX Winter Wanderland

Top Rank Boxing: Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $50

Get ready for Fight Night with a vengeance, two world championship rematches with Grand Canyon-sized stakes. Three-division world champ Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight world title against one-time rival Oscar Valdez in an all-Mexican main event on Saturday, December 7, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Alice Cooper's 22nd Annual Christmas Pudding

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $85

Alice Cooper announced that his 22nd annual Christmas Pudding fundraiser is coming to the rotating stage of the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 7. Proceeds from the event directly benefit the free music, dance, arts and vocational programs for ages 12-20 at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix, Mesa and Goodyear. The Phoenix holiday tradition will be headlined, as always, by Cooper himself, joined by Jimmy Eat World, Tom Morello, Mark McGrath, Gretchen Wilson and SIXWIRE.

Celebrity Theatre / Alice Cooper's 22nd Annual Christmas Pudding

Sunday, December 8

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100