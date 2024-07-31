‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant in Scottsdale to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation’ is featuring Scottsdale’s very own ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant on an August episode!
The Thumb BBQ will be featured in the episode entitled "Bacon, Burgers and Pork Butt." The episode will premiere at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23 on Food Network, and will re-run on Saturday.
According to Food Network, this episode will highlight the ‘best bacon, burgers and smokin' meats’ where restaurants from Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas will also be featured.
‘Triple D Nation’ is a spinoff of Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.' On this version of the show he visits former stops that he has been to before to try new dishes.
WHERE TO GO
- Address: 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale
MORE VALLEY PRIDE
Several Arizona restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here are some of the most recent ones:
- Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House, CRUjiente TACOS, and Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant and Pub were previously featured in the episode entitled "Phoenix Food Fans."
- The Fry Bread House in Phoenix was featured on the episode called “Flavor World.”
- Hush Public House in Scottsdale was recently featured on the episode “Bird, Belly and Beef.”