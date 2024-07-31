‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant in Scottsdale to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation’ is featuring Scottsdale’s very own ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant on an August episode!

The Thumb BBQ will be featured in the episode entitled "Bacon, Burgers and Pork Butt." The episode will premiere at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23 on Food Network, and will re-run on Saturday.

The Thumb Some of ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant's menu items.

According to Food Network, this episode will highlight the ‘best bacon, burgers and smokin' meats’ where restaurants from Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas will also be featured.



‘Triple D Nation’ is a spinoff of Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.' On this version of the show he visits former stops that he has been to before to try new dishes.

WHERE TO GO



Address: 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale

