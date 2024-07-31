Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant in Scottsdale to be on Guy Fieri's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Here’s when the local business will be featured on ‘Triple D Nation’
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Menu items from 'The Thumb.'
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation’ is featuring Scottsdale’s very own ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant on an August episode!

The Thumb BBQ will be featured in the episode entitled "Bacon, Burgers and Pork Butt." The episode will premiere at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 23 on Food Network, and will re-run on Saturday.

Some of ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant's menu items.
Some of ‘The Thumb BBQ’ restaurant's menu items.

According to Food Network, this episode will highlight the ‘best bacon, burgers and smokin' meats’ where restaurants from Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Worth, Texas will also be featured.
 
‘Triple D Nation’ is a spinoff of Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.' On this version of the show he visits former stops that he has been to before to try new dishes.

WHERE TO GO

  • Address: 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale

MORE VALLEY PRIDE

Several Arizona restaurants have been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Here are some of the most recent ones:

  • Bonfire Craft Kitchen and Tap House, CRUjiente TACOS, and Tim Finnegan's Irish Restaurant and Pub were previously featured in the episode entitled "Phoenix Food Fans."
  • The Fry Bread House in Phoenix was featured on the episode called “Flavor World.”
  • Hush Public House in Scottsdale was recently featured on the episode “Bird, Belly and Beef.”
More Things to Do stories:
Buca di Beppo’s location in Chandler, Arizona.

Things To Do

Buca di Beppo shutters Chandler location amid widespread closures

Nicole Gutierrez
Cardinals Football - Training Camp

Things To Do

Know before you go: Cardinals Training Camp at State Farm Stadium

Nicole Gutierrez
June 26-28 Weekend Events.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Candytopia, KC & The Sunshine Band, Hamilton, Flashlight Nights

Zack Perry

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen