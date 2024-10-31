Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

The Thing Museum: Arizona’s quirkiest roadside attraction

Explore the 'What if?'
We're hitting the road to explore the infamous 'The Thing Museum' off I-10. This museum focuses on aliens, extraterrestrial life and more.
The Thing Museum.png
Posted

DRAGOON, AZ — Located along I-10 east of Tucson, you’ll find one of the most unique roadside attractions in Arizona.

Known as the "mystery of the desert," The Thing Museum offers an unusual blend of myth, history, and the explanation of extraterrestrial life.

And it’s fair to say, you’ve probably seen one of the hundreds of billboards advertising this unique stop.

“The whole point of the museum is the ‘What if?’ What if aliens exist? What if they had been around throughout our entire history,” said General Manager Myles Erwin. "Could there have been aliens involved? We have a whole side of this dedicated to conspiracy theories...you can take as much or as little time as you want to (in the museum)."

The museum builds up to the big reveal of "The Thing," which is an eerie artifact that’s fascinated and puzzled travelers for years.

The Thing Museum is located in Texas Canyon at 2631 N Johnson Rd., Dragoon, AZ.

Click here for more information.

More Things to Do stories:
Zombie.png

Things To Do

Zombie laser tag brings thrills to Apocalypse Rawhide in Chandler

Zack Perry

Things To Do

Tempe Town Lake hosting 25th-anniversary celebration

Amelia Fabiano
Flagstaff.jpeg

Things To Do

LEAF-ometer: When to see fall colors in northern Arizona

abc15.com staff

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen