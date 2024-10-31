The Thing Museum: Arizona’s quirkiest roadside attraction

DRAGOON, AZ — Located along I-10 east of Tucson, you’ll find one of the most unique roadside attractions in Arizona.

Known as the "mystery of the desert," The Thing Museum offers an unusual blend of myth, history, and the explanation of extraterrestrial life.

And it’s fair to say, you’ve probably seen one of the hundreds of billboards advertising this unique stop.

“The whole point of the museum is the ‘What if?’ What if aliens exist? What if they had been around throughout our entire history,” said General Manager Myles Erwin. "Could there have been aliens involved? We have a whole side of this dedicated to conspiracy theories...you can take as much or as little time as you want to (in the museum)."

The museum builds up to the big reveal of "The Thing," which is an eerie artifact that’s fascinated and puzzled travelers for years.

The Thing Museum is located in Texas Canyon at 2631 N Johnson Rd., Dragoon, AZ.

