The Pickleball Space: New indoor pickleball facility in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Yes, pickleball is still a big dill in the Valley and there’s a new indoor facility you can head out to after Christmas… say hello to ‘The Pickleball Space.’
This new business is a 30,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility that will feature 10 courts to play on. Coffee and ready-to-eat meals will be available for purchase. This location also comes with a Pickleball Pro Shop, where players can buy or rent gear.
“We are thrilled to bring the Glendale community a welcoming space for players of all skill levels to experience the game of pickleball,” said John Solema, director of development & programs. “Our vision is to deliver a warm and dynamic sense of community at our venue, and to be a space where the game of pickleball can thrive.”
If you don’t know how to play, this place has an “Academy” with lessons starting at $30; click here for more information. Lessons include group, private, semi-private and small-group formats for players of all skill levels.
The Pickleball Space will be hosting a two-day Grand Opening Charity Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21. According to a release, 50% of the proceeds will benefit the C4 Foundation. The foundation provides resources and support to active-duty Navy SEALS and their families. For more information on the tournament, click here.
“We invite all to experience The Pickleball Space and its incredible features,” said Co-Founder Kali Broderick in a release to ABC15. “This tournament is just the beginning of our efforts to forge connections and community bonds through the love of pickleball.”
IF YOU GO
- Grand opening: December 26 at 8 a.m.
- Address: 5665 W. Bell Rd in Glendale.
