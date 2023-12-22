The Pickleball Space: New indoor pickleball facility in the West Valley

GLENDALE, AZ — Yes, pickleball is still a big dill in the Valley and there’s a new indoor facility you can head out to after Christmas… say hello to ‘The Pickleball Space.’

This new business is a 30,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility that will feature 10 courts to play on. Coffee and ready-to-eat meals will be available for purchase. This location also comes with a Pickleball Pro Shop, where players can buy or rent gear.

“We are thrilled to bring the Glendale community a welcoming space for players of all skill levels to experience the game of pickleball,” said John Solema, director of development & programs. “Our vision is to deliver a warm and dynamic sense of community at our venue, and to be a space where the game of pickleball can thrive.”

The Pickleball Space This 10 court indoor facility will open its doors to the public on December 26.

If you don’t know how to play, this place has an “Academy” with lessons starting at $30; click here for more information. Lessons include group, private, semi-private and small-group formats for players of all skill levels.

The Pickleball Space Inside 'The Pickleball Space.'

The Pickleball Space will be hosting a two-day Grand Opening Charity Pickleball Tournament on Saturday, January 20, and Sunday, January 21. According to a release, 50% of the proceeds will benefit the C4 Foundation. The foundation provides resources and support to active-duty Navy SEALS and their families. For more information on the tournament, click here.

“We invite all to experience The Pickleball Space and its incredible features,” said Co-Founder Kali Broderick in a release to ABC15. “This tournament is just the beginning of our efforts to forge connections and community bonds through the love of pickleball.”

IF YOU GO



Grand opening: December 26 at 8 a.m.

Address: 5665 W. Bell Rd in Glendale.

