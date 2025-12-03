The iconic Durant's Steakhouse to reopen this December under new ownership

PHOENIX — Durant's Steakhouse, which first opened its doors in 1950, is slated to reopen to the public this month.

Under new ownership, the restaurant announced on its website a December 17 opening date and has begun accepting online reservations for guests ready to experience the renovated dining destination.

NEW OWNERSHIP

The restaurant, located near Central Avenue and Thomas Road, announced back in February that brothers Mike and Jeffrey Mastro and their father, Dennis Mastro, had purchased Durant’s Steakhouse and were "excited to celebrate Durant’s 75th anniversary with the beginning of the next chapter in this legendary restaurant’s story."

The Mastros are known restaurateurs in Arizona and own the Valley’s Dominick’s Steakhouse, Steak 44, and Ocean 44.

"As we look to honor the incredible legacy of Durant’s while preparing it for its next 75 years, building an exceptional team is one of the most important steps,” said Jeff Mastro, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Hiring 135 people is not just an investment in the future of Durant’s—it’s an investment in the local economy and the hospitality community here in Phoenix.”

