The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is making three stops in Arizona

Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping! The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is headed to Arizona!
The limited-time pop-up experience will showcase an exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel, including drinkware, bags, accessories, and more.
The truck will make a stop in three Arizona cities. Merchandise will be available for purchase using credit cards only.
WHERE TO GO
- The truck will be parked at the food court entrance of the Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd]
- Date to save: Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Date to save: Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The truck is also stopping in southern Arizona! It’s headed to La Encantada [2905 E. Skyline Drive] in Tucson.
- Date to save: Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The truck is headed to the West Valley, with a stop at Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale! The truck will be parked at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.
- Date to save: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Date to save: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.