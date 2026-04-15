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The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is making three stops in Arizona

From southern Arizona to the West Valley, here's where to go
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Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping! The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is headed to Arizona!

Exclusive merchandise at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour
Exclusive merchandise at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour

The limited-time pop-up experience will showcase an exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel, including drinkware, bags, accessories, and more.

Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour | mugs
Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour | mugs

The truck will make a stop in three Arizona cities. Merchandise will be available for purchase using credit cards only.

WHERE TO GO

  • The truck will be parked at the food court entrance of the Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd]
    • Date to save: Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour.
Exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour.

  • The truck is also stopping in southern Arizona! It’s headed to La Encantada [2905 E. Skyline Drive] in Tucson.
    • Date to save: Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The truck is headed to the West Valley, with a stop at Arrowhead Towne Center [7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center] in Glendale! The truck will be parked at the Amphitheater near the AMC Theaters.
    • Date to save: Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
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