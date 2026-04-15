The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is making three stops in Arizona

Come on Barbie, let’s go shopping! The 2026 Barbie Sports Club Tour is headed to Arizona!

Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour Exclusive merchandise at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour

The limited-time pop-up experience will showcase an exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel, including drinkware, bags, accessories, and more.

Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour | mugs

The truck will make a stop in three Arizona cities. Merchandise will be available for purchase using credit cards only.

WHERE TO GO

The truck will be parked at the food court entrance of the Chandler Fashion Center [3111 W Chandler Blvd]

Date to save: Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.





Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour Exclusive selection of active-inspired apparel at the Barbie Truck Sports Club Tour.