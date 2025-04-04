Target announces opening date for store at Surprise's Prasada Village

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise’s retail options are expanding at a fast pace! The city welcomed a major retailer this week and is expecting another to open its doors next week.

A brand new Target store, located in the Prasada Village shopping area near Loop 303 and Waddell Road, is celebrating its grand opening on April 13.

Store officials say the 151,000-square-foot Surprise West store will have a Disney Store section, Starbucks Cafe, CVS Pharmacy, groceries, and other staples. Shoppers can also take advantage of Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360.

Its hours will be Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A brand new Home Depot store opened this week along Cactus Road, just off Loop 303.

Surprise City Councilmember Patrick Duffy and Mayor Kevin Sartor.

Provided by Home Depot

Both stores are reportedly bringing a collective 350 jobs to Surprise.

Additional retail stores and restaurants are under construction in the area.

Last year, Nordstrom Rack was also announced as one of the stores coming to Prasada.

A portion of thePrasada shopping center traded hands earlier this year for $32 million, Phoenix Business Journal reported.

The buyer paid all cash for a portion of Prasada that includes 34,000 square feet of retail. About a dozen tenants were slated for those spaces, including Shake Shack, Starbucks, Torchy's Tacos, Einstein Bros Bagels, Portillo's Hot Dogs, and more.

Some of those shops are already open.