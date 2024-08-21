Nordstrom Rack, Sierra Trading Post and more inked for new West Valley shopping complex

SURPRISE, AZ — Several major retailers have picked the burgeoning Prasada shopping complex in the West Valley to open new stores in metro Phoenix, according to Scottsdale-based developer SimonCRE.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is planning to open a 26,000-square-foot Nordstrom Rack, the brand's discount outlet, at the Prasada North center in Surprise.

"Their presence is set to further elevate the West Valley by offering exciting fashion options that cater to the needs of our growing community," said Josh Simon, CEO of SimonCRE in an Aug. 20 statement.

This will be the first Nordstrom Rack in the far West Valley and in Surprise. Nordstrom currently operates one Nordstrom store and 11 Nordstrom Rack stores in Arizona, representing nearly 1,300 jobs statewide.

