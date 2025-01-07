Watch Now
Portion of Prasada shopping center trades hands

A portion of the popular Prasada shopping center in Surprise has traded hands for $32 million.

Real estate investment trust Curbline Properties Corp. acquired 7 acres in the Prasada North project that's under development by Scottsdale-based SimonCRE at the Loop 303 and Waddell Road.

Beachwood, Ohio-based Curbline, a spinoff of Site Centers Corp., paid all cash for a portion of Prasada that includes 34,000 square feet of retail.

About a dozen tenants are in those spaces, including Shake Shack, Starbucks, Torchy's Tacos, Einstein Bros Bagels, Portillo's Hot Dogs, and more.

