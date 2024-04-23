Watch Now
Taco Chelo announces opening date for its Tempe location

What to know about the expansion of the popular taquería
Taco Chelo announces opening date for its Tempe, Arizona location
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 19:36:43-04

TEMPE, AZ — Taco Chelo from Downtown Phoenix is ready to open its second storefront in the Valley! The popular taquería will open its Tempe storefront on May 10.

Sketch of the new Tempe 'Taco Chelo' location that'll be opening soon.
IF YOU GO

  • New location: 521 S. College Avenue Suite 112
    • The Tempe storefront will open its doors to the public on Friday, May 10, at 11 am. 
  • Downtown Phoenix location: 501 E Roosevelt St.
    • Hours of operation: Sunday – Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and Friday– Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.].

Taco bout the background

Taco Chelo is a collaboration of restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, Chef Suny Santana and artist Gennaro Garcia. Here’s what Chamberlin shared with ABC15 in previous interview as the team prepared the opening about the Tempe location.

  • Why open in Tempe: “I was looking for restaurant sites, and I looked over and there was a space, and I was like, ‘this is it.’ And so really, it was it was nothing more than that was the location we found as we started to go out and look,” said Chamberlin. “We're really excited to be there. You know, it's a cool building. We have 25-foot ceilings, all glass, very different than the original Taco Chelo as far as building-wise. [It's] a corner unit [and] has great street visibility. We're right next to Postino and Snooze. And, you know, we just thought this would be a great, great place to go for [our next] location.”
  • What to expect: The Tempe storefront will have the “exact same menu” as the location in Downtown Phoenix, but the layout of the building will not be the same.
    • “There's going to be some design differences, you're not going to walk in and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is exactly like Taco Chelo.’ So, there's going to be some design elements that are different. We are going to have a patio on the front of the building and the entryway, and which we're excited about. It's not going to be as big as our Downtown Phoenix location, patio-wise,” explained Chamberlin. “There’s still going to be that Taco Chelo feel, same great food. Suny is going to be there... the team, you know, and so we're excited about that."
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.

