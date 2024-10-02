Slide Rock State Park is home to nature’s water slide

Watch Now
SEDONA — Nature’s water slide can be found at Slide Rock State Park in Sedona.

Nestled in the stunning Oak Creek Canyon, the park features smooth, slick rocks that create natural water slides that families have enjoyed for decades.

"This is a wonderful swimming hole here on Oak Creek,” said Sam Axford, Assistant Park Manager. “We have this natural water slide here that's been carved over time through erosion. It's nice and slippery. The water is spring-fed and it runs all year long. The water is cold, but it’s refreshing in the summer months."

Originally a homestead apple farm, Slide Rock State Park is one of the most popular recreation spots in the state of Arizona. Take time to explore the historic buildings, apple orchard, and nature trail while you’re at the park.

Arrive early when the park opens at 8 a.m. to guarantee entry.

"Most of what you see here is sandstone, but there's also gray rock known as basalt, which is volcanic that tops the canyon, and some of it has come down here along the creek over time as well,” said Axford. “In the summer, folks come to cool off and enjoy the slide. There is a little bit of cliff jumping, picnicking, grilling up in our picnic areas. And they also come to enjoy the scenic views.”

Slide Rock State Park is located at 6871 AZ-89A in Sedona. Click here for more information.

