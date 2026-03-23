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Salt-n-Pepa, TLC, En Vogue concert tour to make stop in Phoenix

This tour will be the first time these influential female groups have toured together
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2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Salt-n-Pepa
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PHOENIX — Grammy Award-winning groups Salt-n-Pepa and TLC are joining forces for a North American tour and are making a stop in Phoenix. En Vogue will be a special guest.

This tour will be the first time these influential female groups have toured together.

Fans will be in for a night of hits, including “No Scrubs,” “Waterfalls,” “Push It,” “Shoop,” “Free Your Mind,” and “Don’t Let Go (Love).”

The tour will make its Phoenix stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on October 7, 2026.

Presale tickets will go on sale for Citi Bank and American Express cardholders on Tuesday, March 24. The general public can buy tickets starting on Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m.

2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Salt-n-Pepa
Sandra Denton, from left DJ Spinderella and Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa during the 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

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