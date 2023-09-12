Watch Now
RBD to perform two back-to-back shows in Glendale; what to know before you go

Ready to scream 'y soy rebelde?'
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Rebelde to stop in Arizona
Posted at 10:15 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 13:21:52-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The iconic Mexican band RBD is performing across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil this year for their world tour — and Glendale has two concerts locked in for their tour!

There are still tickets available for the Soy Rebelde Tour, happening this week in the Valley. Tickets for the shows at Desert Diamond Arena start at $129.50.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should expect busier traffic conditions along westbound I-10 in the West Valley as well as Loop 101 (both directions) in the Glendale area in the hour or so leading up to events.

KEEP THIS IN MIND

  • Concert dates
    • Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m.
    • Wednesday, September 13, at 8 p.m.
  • Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland] in Glendale
  • Parking lots open at 6 p.m.
  • Doors open at 7 p.m.
