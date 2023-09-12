RBD to perform two back-to-back shows in Glendale; what to know before you go

GLENDALE, AZ — The iconic Mexican band RBD is performing across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil this year for their world tour — and Glendale has two concerts locked in for their tour!

There are still tickets available for the Soy Rebelde Tour, happening this week in the Valley. Tickets for the shows at Desert Diamond Arena start at $129.50.

We are so excited to host you for RBD on September 12 & 13! Please review the information below before arrival.

Parking Lots Open: 6:00PM

Doors Open: 7:00PM

Show Starts: 8:00PM

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers should expect busier traffic conditions along westbound I-10 in the West Valley as well as Loop 101 (both directions) in the Glendale area in the hour or so leading up to events.

Concert dates

Tuesday, September 12, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, at 8 p.m.

Event venue: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 West Maryland] in Glendale

Parking lots open at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

