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Osaka Marketplace, Japanese grocery store founded in California, headed to Arizona

The market is headed to North Phoenix; here’s what to know
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Osaka Marketplace is headed to Arizona!

The Japanese grocery store, founded in California, has two locations within the state. They offer a selection of imported goods from Japan, including liquor, fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, cosmetics, and more.

The property manager for 808 Union Hills Plaza near 7th Street and Union Hills Drive in north Phoenix confirmed to ABC15 that Osaka Marketplace will open at the shopping center. 

The tenant currently occupying the space is expected to move out in October, with plans to open the new market “6-12 months after, based off construction.”

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