Offset announces ‘Set It Off Tour’ with a stop in Phoenix this spring

PHOENIX — Get ready Valley, Offset is bringing his ‘Set It Off Tour’ to Phoenix in April! This is the rapper's first solo headlining tour.

‼️ @OffsetYRN is bringing his Set It Off Tour to a city near you! Tickets on sale Fri 1/26 (10am local)🔥 https://t.co/u5BJ06B5ZS pic.twitter.com/jAkNKW1E6u — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 23, 2024

Offset was recently in the Valley for a performance at Mesa's 'TikTok In The Mix’ concert. It featured several artists and broke live stream records. TikTok says 9.6 million viewers tuned in to watch live while more than 33.5 million total viewers watched both the live event and its re-broadcasts.

IF YOU GO



Event venue: THE VAN BUREN [401 W Van Buren St] in Phoenix

Concert date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

TICKETS



The pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m.

General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com

