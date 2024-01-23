Watch Now
Offset announces ‘Set It Off Tour’ with a stop in Phoenix this spring

Here’s how you can get tickets to the Valley concert
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 23, 2024
PHOENIX — Get ready Valley, Offset is bringing his ‘Set It Off Tour’ to Phoenix in April! This is the rapper's first solo headlining tour.

Offset was recently in the Valley for a performance at Mesa's 'TikTok In The Mix’ concert. It featured several artists and broke live stream records. TikTok says 9.6 million viewers tuned in to watch live while more than 33.5 million total viewers watched both the live event and its re-broadcasts.

RELATED: 60+ concerts, music festivals coming to the Valley in 2024

IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: THE VAN BUREN [401 W Van Buren St] in Phoenix
  • Concert date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

TICKETS

  • The pre-sale for tickets begins on Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m.
  • General sale tickets will be available beginning Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com
