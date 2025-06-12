Watch Now
OBON is set to open a restaurant at CityScape in downtown Phoenix

The Japanese restaurant offers sushi, ramen, cocktails, and more
PHOENIX — OBON is expanding in the Valley! The modern Japanese restaurant offers a selection of sushi, ramen, and unique cocktails.

The new location is set to open at CityScape near 1st Avenue and Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix.

An opening date for the new Phoenix storefront is yet to be announced.

Can’t wait to try this restaurant out? Here’s a look at the other locations in the Valley:

  • Scottsdale Quarter: 15037 N Scottsdale Rd J-195, in Scottsdale.
  • McCormick Ranch at The Grove: 7300 N Vía Paseo Del Sur Suite 102 in Scottsdale.
  • Downtown Tucson: 350 E Congress St. in Tucson.
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this June - read more about it right here.

