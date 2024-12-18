North Phoenix home to be featured on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight

PHOENIX — James and Jenny MacGregor know a thing or two about Christmas lights.

The couple’s ‘Miracle on 34th Lane’ holiday light display in north Phoenix will be featured on national television this week and it’s easy to see why.

“It takes about 200 hours to get everything up,” said James. “This is just a way that we are able to share some light and share some joy with the people of our community and the people not from our community because they come from all over the place.”

Their house is decked out with over 80,000 lights, Santa at the drive-in, a nativity scene, 100 figurines, a 20-foot Christmas tree, window displays, and more.

Now in their 11th year, decorating for the holidays has become quite the tradition.

“We are so excited and honored that our home was picked to be on there,” said James. “It’s such a great show. We’ve been watching it for years. Our kids for years have been wanting to be on The Great Christmas Light Fight. We are just so blessed to be on it and share the experience with our kids.”

‘Miracle on 34th Lane’ will air on ABC’s Great Christmas Light Fight On ABC on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.

Check out the house every night until New Year’s Day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 22415 N. 34th Lane, Phoenix.