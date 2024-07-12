Watch Now
Nine tenants opening soon at Scottsdale Quarter, here’s what we know

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, Ariat and more
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 12, 2024

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Quarter announced a list of tenants that will be joining their lineup of retailers and eateries this year! ABC15 confirmed the projected opening dates for the businesses, take a look:

  • Jenni Kayne
    • Slated to open July.
  • Pandora
    • Slated to open fall 2024.
  • Bee & Co.
    • Opening date to be announced.
  • Williams Sonoma
    • Slated to open fall 2024.
  • Ariat
    • Opening date to be announced.
  •  Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
    • Slated to open July.

  • Solidcore
    • Slated to open fall 2024.
  • Hammer Made
    • Opening date to be announced.
  • Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café
    • Slated to open fall 2024.

Aroma 360 and New Reformation recently opened at the shopping center.

RELATED: French-style café chain to open multiple locations in the Phoenix area.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this July. Read more about it right here.

