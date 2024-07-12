Nine tenants opening soon at Scottsdale Quarter, here’s what we know

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Quarter announced a list of tenants that will be joining their lineup of retailers and eateries this year! ABC15 confirmed the projected opening dates for the businesses, take a look:
- Jenni Kayne
- Slated to open July.
- Pandora
- Slated to open fall 2024.
- Bee & Co.
- Opening date to be announced.
- Williams Sonoma
- Slated to open fall 2024.
- Ariat
- Opening date to be announced.
- Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
- Slated to open July.
- Solidcore
- Slated to open fall 2024.
- Hammer Made
- Opening date to be announced.
- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café
- Slated to open fall 2024.
Aroma 360 and New Reformation recently opened at the shopping center.
