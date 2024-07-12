Nine tenants opening soon at Scottsdale Quarter, here’s what we know

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Quarter announced a list of tenants that will be joining their lineup of retailers and eateries this year! ABC15 confirmed the projected opening dates for the businesses, take a look:



Jenni Kayne

Slated to open July.

Pandora

Slated to open fall 2024.

Bee & Co.

Opening date to be announced.

Williams Sonoma

Slated to open fall 2024.

Ariat

Opening date to be announced.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Slated to open July.



Solidcore

Slated to open fall 2024.

Hammer Made

Opening date to be announced.

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café

Slated to open fall 2024.



Aroma 360 and New Reformation recently opened at the shopping center.

