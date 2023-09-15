New food at the AZ State Fair: Quesabirria tacos, pickle tamale bites and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is known to bring the fall vibes to the Valley with all its fun attractions and food!
“Everybody loves funky fair food! At the fair this year we have Pickled Tamale Bites. So, it's pickles and cheese inside tamale masa in a little ball and then you also have nacho cheese on the site to dip in it. It's really good,” said Brianda Martinez, Arizona State Fair’s Marketing Director, to ABC15 in an interview.
The fun kicks off September 22, but before those gates open, here’s a full breakdown of some of the new foods you’ll get to try!
BIRRIA CRAZE
“We have so many things with Birria! We have Quesabirria, Birria Tacos, and then we also have something more on the wild side — Birria Egg Rolls,” said Martinez. “You can get that here at the fairgrounds at the food stand called Chubs.”
DESSERTS
Yes, there will be your fair classics, but with a twist!
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
The Loaded Sweet Thai Chili Fries: “So, it's sweet chili sauce on top of crispy chicken on top of fries… you get a little bit of everything in one bowl,” said Martinez.
“You know… when you come to the fair you don't think healthy food right but you're wrong. There are some healthy options,” said Martinez. “We have… crispy chicken wraps and also a crispy chicken salad.”
IF YOU GO
- The Arizona State Fair runs from September 22 - October 29.
- Sept. 22 - 24 the fair will open at 4 p.m. On every other fair date, the gates will open at 12 p.m.
- Arizona State Fair ‘Deals and Promotions'
- Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd
KEEP THIS ON YOUR RADAR
- Fairytales on Ice: Beauty & the Beast is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of the Arizona State Fair entertainment series. The award-winning skaters will glide across the ice from Sept. 28 - Oct. 8, 2023.
- AZ State Fair to host concerts featuring Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo and more.
- Becky G to perform during AZ State Fair.
- Arizona State Fair Backyard Concert Series: These performances are included with your fair admission. Click here for updates and more dates of when they’re playing at the fair.