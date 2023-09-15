New food at the AZ State Fair: Quesabirria tacos, pickle tamale bites and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair is known to bring the fall vibes to the Valley with all its fun attractions and food!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez PickleTamale Bites

“Everybody loves funky fair food! At the fair this year we have Pickled Tamale Bites. So, it's pickles and cheese inside tamale masa in a little ball and then you also have nacho cheese on the site to dip in it. It's really good,” said Brianda Martinez, Arizona State Fair’s Marketing Director, to ABC15 in an interview.

The fun kicks off September 22, but before those gates open, here’s a full breakdown of some of the new foods you’ll get to try!

BIRRIA CRAZE

“We have so many things with Birria! We have Quesabirria, Birria Tacos, and then we also have something more on the wild side — Birria Egg Rolls,” said Martinez. “You can get that here at the fairgrounds at the food stand called Chubs.”



ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Loaded Birria Fries

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Birria Quesadilla

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Birria Egg Rolls

DESSERTS

Yes, there will be your fair classics, but with a twist!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Loaded Oreo Churro

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Peaches and Cream Funnel Cake

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Loaded Strawberry and Cream Churro

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

The Loaded Sweet Thai Chili Fries: “So, it's sweet chili sauce on top of crispy chicken on top of fries… you get a little bit of everything in one bowl,” said Martinez.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Loaded Sweet Thai Chili Fries

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The Chubs Smash Burger

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries

“You know… when you come to the fair you don't think healthy food right but you're wrong. There are some healthy options,” said Martinez. “We have… crispy chicken wraps and also a crispy chicken salad.”

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Crispy Chicken Wrap

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Crispy Chicken Salad

IF YOU GO



The Arizona State Fair runs from September 22 - October 29.

Sept. 22 - 24 the fair will open at 4 p.m. On every other fair date, the gates will open at 12 p.m.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

