Fairytales on Ice: Beauty & the Beast coming to 2023 Arizona State Fair

Fairytales on Ice: Beauty & the Beast is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of the Arizona State Fair entertainment series.

According to event promoters, award-winning skaters will glide across the ice from Sept. 28 - Oct. 8, 2023.

"Featuring stories and characters from Beauty & The Beast, explore the fairytale land alongside Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Little Red Riding Hood, and more," the event description states. "Follow the ice skating magic as you enter Arelia; meet Beauty and join along as we share our modern storyline full of fun and adventure!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 4.

All seats are reserved and include fair admission.

For more information, click here.