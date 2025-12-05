Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Nelly, Ludacris, Ja Rule to co-headline Birds Next concert series on Friday

The other day's headlineers are Bailey Zimmerman, Zach Top and John Summit
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
BIRDS NEST RAPPERS
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The lineup is complete!

The final headliners for the 2026 Coors Light Birds Next concert series have been announced as rap and hip hop icons Nelly, Ludacris and Ja Rule.

The trio of rappers will co-headline the event on Friday, February 6, 2026.

Key show information to know:

  • Tickets for the show will go on sale Tuesday, December 9, at 10 a.m. online at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com.
  • General admission tickets for the show start at $115 (with fees), while VIP tickets begin at $293, according to event officials.

2026 Coors Light Birds Nest:

“This lineup is loaded with incredible talent across the board,” said 2026 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman Jason Eisenberg. “Nelly makes his highly anticipated return to the Birds Nest alongside Ludacris - both living legends who need no introduction. This show is going to be one for the books, with both co-headliners bringing out all the anthems.”

SCHEDULE

Doors will open at 3 p.m. each day with an expanded outdoor patio that includes live music, outdoor games, entertainment, and various food and beverage offerings.

The special guest opening act will take the main stage inside the 48,000 square foot tent at approximately 6:30 p.m. each night, with the headliners going on stage at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to event officials.

LOCATION

The Coors Light Birds Nest is located directly across from the main WM Phoenix Open tournament entrance at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

The Coors Light Birds Nest is a 21+ event. For more information about Coors Light Birds Nest, visit www.coorslightbirdsnest.com.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen