NASCAR announces two big weekends of racing at Phoenix Raceway in 2025

AVONDALE, AZ — NASCAR announced Thursday it is bringing two weekends of racing back to the West Valley next year.

The following events are scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale:

  • NASCAR Xfinity Series: March 8, 2025
  • NASCAR Cup Series Shriner’s Children’s 500: March 9, 2025
  • NASCAR Championship Weekend: Oct. 31- Nov. 2, 2025

Learn more about the 2025 events and see early ticket options here.

Limited tickets are also still available for the upcoming Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway in November 2024.

