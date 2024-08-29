NASCAR announces two big weekends of racing at Phoenix Raceway in 2025

AVONDALE, AZ — NASCAR announced Thursday it is bringing two weekends of racing back to the West Valley next year.
The following events are scheduled to take place at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale:
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: March 8, 2025
- NASCAR Cup Series Shriner’s Children’s 500: March 9, 2025
- NASCAR Championship Weekend: Oct. 31- Nov. 2, 2025
Learn more about the 2025 events and see early ticket options here.
Limited tickets are also still available for the upcoming Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway in November 2024.
