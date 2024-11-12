Watch Now
Mesa Pedal Haus with new ‘biergarten’ concept to open this November

The new spot is taking over a former Pit Stop auto body shop
A view from the Mesa Pedal Haus with its new ‘biergarten’ concept.

MESA, AZ — Pedal Haus Brewery has had a fourth location brewing up for some time and it is finally ready to open!

The new spot will open at the former Pit Stop auto body shop near Robson and Main Streets.

The brewery preserved the former shop’s floating ‘V’ awning; the design feature will serve as a major component for the brewery’s new 6,000-square-foot ‘biergarten’ (beer garden) concept.

The new location will have a dog-friendly patio, an indoor-outdoor bar, fire pits, and a stage for live music. 

View of the outdoor seating available.
More than just beers on tap, this location will have the Brewer’s Board, Bavarian Pretzel with beer cheese and maple butter, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and burgers. “Guests can also look forward to Pedal Haus’ weekend brunch with gourmet brunch eats and brunch booze specials,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

Pedal Haus Food Truck will be on-site.
The grand opening for the Mesa location was initially set for September 26 and was then expected to open in October but it is now said to officially open on Friday, November 15.

  • Where to go: Address: 201 W Main St in Mesa
Here’s how the rest of the location is projected to look:

Pedal Haus to open a new location in Mesa: see what it’ll look like before it opens.
A look at the open/indoor concept for this brewery.
The rendering showcases how the awning of the former Pit Stop auto body shop will still be an important element for this future Pedal Haus location.
