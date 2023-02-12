Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl LVII score, traffic, events, and tailgates in the Valley

It’s GAME DAY, here’s what’s happening across the Valley today
State Farm Stadium is home to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game.
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-12 07:34:51-05

GLENDALE — Super Bowl Sunday is FINALLY here! Take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game score, traffic, events, and tailgates in the Valley:

DAY OF EVENTS

Super Bowl LVII

  • Game day: February 12, 2023.
  • Event venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
  • COST: Ticket prices vary. click here to be directed to the official ticket purchasing landing page.
  • Halftime Show: Rihanna will grace the stage of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale. It will be the first time the multi-Grammy award-winning artist will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park

  • Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon
  • Sunday, February 12: 11 a.m.— 9 p.m.
  • Event venue: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix
  • You’ll need to download the NFL OnePass application.
  • COST: FREE
  • Access the public Wi-Fi network #SBFWiFi

‘The Players Tailgate’ by the Bullseye Event Group

  • What to expect: The headline chef for this year is Bobby Flay. The event is described as a ‘mini food festival’ because there will be popular chefs along with food booths at the ‘tailgate.’
  • When: February 12, DOORS OPEN at 12 p.m.
  • Cost: $875.
  • Event venue: Tanger Outlets [6800 N 95th Ave] in Glendale

‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’

  • The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, will host ‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’, presented by Cash App, directly across from State Farm Stadium in the lead-up to the Big Game.
  • When: TODAY, Feb. 12, GATES open at 11:30 a.m.
  • Cost: It's a FREE event, but an online registration is required before entry.
  • Event venue: 9191 Cardinals Way in Glendale

The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate

  • When: this Sunday it’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.].
  • Cost: Free admission
  • Event venue: Main Street between Scottsdale and Brown

2023 Hall of Fame Tailgate

  • What to expect: According to event officials, ‘The Oasis Pool’ will feature live music and the game will be streamed on giant LED screens.
  • When: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m.
  • Cost: General Admission $49, VIP $249, Cabana Package $5,000, and the VIP Pool Deck Cabana Package is $7,500
  • Event venue: GIla Resort & Casino [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd] in Chandler

