LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl LVII score, traffic, events, and tailgates in the Valley

GLENDALE — Super Bowl Sunday is FINALLY here! Take a look at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game score, traffic, events, and tailgates in the Valley:
DAY OF EVENTS
Super Bowl LVII
- Game day: February 12, 2023.
- Event venue: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr] in Glendale.
- COST: Ticket prices vary. click here to be directed to the official ticket purchasing landing page.
- Halftime Show: Rihanna will grace the stage of the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show in Glendale. It will be the first time the multi-Grammy award-winning artist will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.
Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park
- Super Bowl LVII Watch Party presented by Verizon
- Sunday, February 12: 11 a.m.— 9 p.m.
- Event venue: Margaret T. Hance Park [67 W Culver St] in Phoenix
- You’ll need to download the NFL OnePass application.
- COST: FREE
- Access the public Wi-Fi network #SBFWiFi
‘The Players Tailgate’ by the Bullseye Event Group
- What to expect: The headline chef for this year is Bobby Flay. The event is described as a ‘mini food festival’ because there will be popular chefs along with food booths at the ‘tailgate.’
- When: February 12, DOORS OPEN at 12 p.m.
- Cost: $875.
- Event venue: Tanger Outlets [6800 N 95th Ave] in Glendale
‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’
- The celebrity chef, restaurateur, and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, will host ‘Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate’, presented by Cash App, directly across from State Farm Stadium in the lead-up to the Big Game.
- When: TODAY, Feb. 12, GATES open at 11:30 a.m.
- Cost: It's a FREE event, but an online registration is required before entry.
- Event venue: 9191 Cardinals Way in Glendale
The Historic Old Town ESPN Main Street Tailgate
- When: this Sunday it’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.].
- Cost: Free admission
- Event venue: Main Street between Scottsdale and Brown
- What to expect: According to event officials, ‘The Oasis Pool’ will feature live music and the game will be streamed on giant LED screens.
- When: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m.
- Cost: General Admission $49, VIP $249, Cabana Package $5,000, and the VIP Pool Deck Cabana Package is $7,500
- Event venue: GIla Resort & Casino [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd] in Chandler
